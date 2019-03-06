A large-scale study of half a million people over 10 years confirms yet again that there is no connection between the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine, and autism.

No link has been found between the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine, and autism in largest, single study to date.

Researchers published their report on Monday in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine .

The authors, all members of the Statens Serum Institut, an institution similar to the CDC in the United States, followed a cohort of 657,461 Danish children born between 1999 and 2010 for a decade to see if receiving the MMR vaccine had a significant impact on a child developing autism or symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

It did not.

No increased risk of autism was observed when comparing children who had received the MMR vaccine and those that did not.

“It is time to bury the hypothesis that MMR causes autism,” Dr. Mads Melbye, study author, professor, and director of the Statens Serum Institut, Copenhagen, Denmark, told Healthline.

“The fact that we were able to study ALL Danish children forward in time, with high-quality information on who and when they were vaccinated with MMR, and then, from other independent registries, who of the children developed autism, gives high credibility to the result of this study.

In total, 6,517 children in the cohort were diagnosed with autism.