MMR vaccine: What you need to know
The MMR vaccine, introduced in the United States in 1971, helps prevent the measles, the mumps, and rubella (German measles). This vaccine was a huge development in the battle to prevent these dangerous diseases.
However, the MMR vaccine is no stranger to controversy. In 1998, a
But in 2010, the journal
The MMR vaccine protects against three major diseases: measles, mumps, and rubella (German measles). All three of these diseases can cause serious health complications. In rare cases, they can even lead to death.
Before the release of the vaccine, these diseases were
Measles
Measles symptoms include:
- rash
- cough
- runny nose
- fever
- white spots in the mouth (Koplik spots)
Measles can lead to pneumonia, ear infections, and brain damage.
Mumps
Symptoms of mumps include:
- fever
- headache
- swollen salivary glands
- muscle pains
- pain when chewing or swallowing
Deafness and meningitis are both possible complications of mumps.
Rubella (German measles)
Symptoms of rubella include:
- rash
- mild to moderate fever
- red and inflamed eyes
- swollen lymph nodes at back of the neck
- arthritis (most commonly in women)
Rubella can cause serious complications for pregnant women, including miscarriage or birth defects.
According to the
- children 12 to 15 months old for first dose
- children 4 to 6 years old for second dose
- adults 18 years or older and born after 1956 should receive one dose, unless they can prove that they’ve already been vaccinated or had all three diseases
Before traveling internationally, children between 6 and 11 months old should receive at least the first dose. These children should still get two doses after reaching 12 months of age. Children 12 months or older should receive both doses before such travel.
Anyone who is 12 months of age or older who has already received at least one dose of MMR but is considered to be at greater risk for getting mumps during an outbreak should receive one more mumps vaccine.
In all cases, the doses should be given at least 28 days apart.
The
- have had a severe or life-threatening allergic reaction to neomycin or another component of the vaccine
- have had a serious reaction to a past dose of MMR or MMRV (measles, mumps, rubella, and varicella)
- have cancer or are receiving cancer treatments that weaken the immune system
- have HIV, AIDS, or another immune system disorder
- are receiving any medications that affect the immune system, such as steroids
- have tuberculosis
In addition, you may want to delay vaccination if you:
- currently have a moderate-to-severe illness
- are pregnant
- have recently had a blood transfusion or have had a condition that makes you bleed or bruise easily
- have received another vaccine in the last four weeks
If you have questions about whether you or your child should get the MMR vaccine, talk to your doctor.
Several studies have examined the MMR-autism link based on the increase of autism cases since 1979.
Since that article was published, multiple studies have found no link between the MMR vaccine and autism. These include studies published in the journals
In addition, a 2014 study published in Pediatrics reviewed over 67 studies on the safety of vaccines in the United States and concluded that the “strength of evidence is high that MMR vaccine is not associated with the onset of autism in children.”
And a 2015 study published in the
Furthermore, the
Like many medical treatments, the MMR vaccine can cause side effects. However, according to the
Side effects from the MMR vaccine can range from minor to serious:
- Minor: fever and mild rash
- Moderate: pain and stiffness of the joints, seizure, and low platelet count
- Serious: allergic reaction, which can cause hives, swelling, and trouble breathing (extremely rare)
If you or your child has side effects from the vaccine that concern you, tell your doctor.
According to the
