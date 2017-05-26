About birth defects A birth defect is a problem that occurs when a baby is developing in utero (in the womb). Approximately 1 out of every 33 babies in the United States is born with a birth defect. Birth defects can be minor or severe. They may affect appearance, organ function, and physical and mental development. Most birth defects are present within the first three months of pregnancy, when the organs are still forming. Some birth defects are harmless. Others require long-term medical treatment. Severe birth defects are the leading cause of infant death in the United States, accounting for 20 percent of deaths.

What causes birth defects? Birth defects can be a result of: genetics

lifestyle choices and behaviors

exposure to certain medications and chemicals

infections during pregnancy

a combination of these factors However, the exact causes of certain birth defects are often unknown. Genetics The mother or father may pass on genetic abnormalities to their baby. Genetic abnormalities occur when a gene becomes flawed due to a mutation, or change. In some cases, a gene or part of a gene might be missing. These defects happen at conception and often can’t be prevented. A particular defect may be present throughout the family history of one or both parents. Nongenetic causes The causes of some birth defects can be difficult or impossible to identify. However, certain behaviors greatly increase the risk of birth defects. These include smoking, using illegal drugs, and drinking alcohol while pregnant. Other factors, such as exposure to toxic chemicals or viruses, also increase risk.

What are the risk factors for birth defects? All pregnant women have some risk of delivering a child with a birth defect. Risk increases under any of the following conditions: family history of birth defects or other genetic disorders

drug use, alcohol consumption, or smoking during pregnancy

maternal age of 35 years or older

inadequate prenatal care

untreated viral or bacterial infections, including sexually transmitted infections

use of certain high-risk medications, such as isotretinoin and lithium Women with pre-existing medical conditions, such as diabetes, are also at a higher risk of having a child with a birth defect.

Common birth defects Birth defects are typically classified as structural or functional and developmental. Structural defects are when a specific body part is missing or malformed. The most common structural defects are: heart defects

cleft lip or palate, when there’s an opening or split in the lip or roof of the mouth

spina bifida, when the spinal cord doesn’t develop properly

clubfoot, when the foot points inward instead of forward Functional or developmental birth defects cause a body part or system not to work properly. These often cause disabilities of intelligence or development. Functional or developmental birth defects include metabolic defects, sensory problems, and nervous system problems. Metabolic defects cause problems with the baby’s body chemistry. The most common types of functional or developmental birth defects include: Down syndrome, which causes delay in physical and mental development

sickle cell disease, which occurs when the red blood cells become misshapen

cystic fibrosis, which damages the lungs and digestive system Some children face physical problems associated with specific birth defects. However, many children show no visible abnormalities. Defects can sometimes go undetected for months or even years after the child is born.

How are birth defects diagnosed? Many types of birth defects can be diagnosed during pregnancy. A healthcare professional can use prenatal ultrasounds to help them diagnose certain birth defects in utero. More in-depth screening options, such as blood tests and amniocentesis (taking a sample of the amniotic fluid), may also be done. These tests are usually offered to women who have higher-risk pregnancies due to family history, advanced maternal age, or other known factors. Prenatal tests can help determine whether the mother has an infection or other condition that’s harmful to the baby. A physical examination and hearing test may also help the doctor diagnose birth defects after the baby is born. A blood test called the newborn screen can help doctors diagnose some birth defects shortly after birth, before symptoms occur. It’s important to know that prenatal screening doesn’t always find defects when they’re present. A screening test can also falsely identify defects. However, most birth defects can be diagnosed with certainty after birth.

How are birth defects treated? Treatment options vary depending on the condition and level of severity. Some birth defects can be corrected before birth or shortly after. Other defects, however, may affect a child for the rest of their life. Mild defects can be stressful, but they don’t typically affect overall quality of life. Severe birth defects, such as cerebral palsy or spina bifida, can cause long-term disability or even death. Speak with your doctor about the appropriate treatment for your child’s condition. Medications: Medications may be used to treat some birth defects or to lower the risk of complications from certain defects. In some cases, medication may be prescribed to the mother to help correct an abnormality before birth. Surgeries: Surgery can fix certain defects or ease harmful symptoms. Some people with physical birth defects, such as cleft lip, may undergo plastic surgery for either health or cosmetic benefits. Many babies with heart defects will need surgery, as well. Home care: Parents may be instructed to follow specific instructions for feeding, bathing, and monitoring an infant with a birth defect.