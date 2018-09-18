We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process.

What is autism? Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a broad term used to describe a group of neurodevelopmental disorders. These disorders are characterized by problems with communication and social interaction. People with ASD often demonstrate restricted, repetitive, and stereotyped interests or patterns of behavior. ASD is found in individuals around the world, regardless of race, culture, or economic background. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , autism does occur more often in boys than in girls, with a 4 to 1 male-to-female ratio. The CDC estimated in 2014 that nearly 1 in 59 children have been identified with ASD. There are indications that instances of ASD are on the rise. Some attribute this increase to environmental factors. However, experts debate whether there’s an actual increase in cases or just more frequent diagnoses. Compare autism rates in different states throughout the country.

What are the different types of autism? The DSM (Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders) is published by the American Psychiatric Association (APA) and is used by clinicians to diagnose a variety of psychiatric disorders. The fifth and most recent edition of the DSM was released in 2013. The DSM-5 currently recognizes five different ASD subtypes, or specifiers. They are: with or without accompanying intellectual impairment

with or without accompanying language impairment

associated with a known medical or genetic condition or environmental factor

associated with another neurodevelopmental, mental, or behavioral disorder

with catatonia Someone can be diagnosed with one or more specifiers. Prior to the DSM-5, people on the autism spectrum may have been diagnosed with one of the following disorders: autistic disorder

Asperger’s syndrome

pervasive development disorder-not otherwise specified (PDD-NOS)

childhood disintegrative disorder It’s important to note that a person who received one of these earlier diagnoses hasn’t lost their diagnosis and won’t need to be reevaluated. According to the DSM-5, the broader diagnosis of ASD encompasses disorders such as Asperger’s syndrome.

What are the symptoms of autism? Autism symptoms typically become clearly evident during early childhood, between 12 and 24 months of age. However, symptoms may also appear earlier or later. Early symptoms may include a marked delay in language or social development. The DSM-5 divides symptoms of autism into two categories: problems with communication and social interaction, and restricted or repetitive patterns of behavior or activities. Problems with communication and social interaction include: issues with communication, including difficulties sharing emotions, sharing interests, or maintaining a back-and-forth conversation

issues with nonverbal communication, such as trouble maintaining eye contact or reading body language

difficulties developing and maintaining relationships Restricted or repetitive patterns of behavior or activities include: repetitive movements, motions, or speech patterns

rigid adherence to specific routines or behaviors

an increase or decrease in sensitivity to specific sensory information from their surroundings, such as a negative reaction to a specific sound

fixated interests or preoccupations Individuals are evaluated within each category and the severity of their symptoms is noted. In order to receive an ASD diagnosis, a person must display all three symptoms in the first category and at least two symptoms in the second category.

How does autism affect kids? Children with autism may not reach the same developmental milestones as their peers, or they may demonstrate loss of social or language skills previously developed. For instance, a 2 year old without autism may show interest in simple games of make-believe. A 4 year old without autism may enjoy engaging in activities with other children. A child with autism may have trouble interacting with others or dislike it altogether. Children with autism may also engage in repetitive behaviors, have difficulty sleeping, or compulsively eat nonfood items. They may find it hard to thrive without a structured environment or consistent routine. If your child has autism, you may have to work closely with their teachers to ensure they succeed in the classroom. Many resources are available to help children with autism as well as their loved ones. Local support groups can be found through the national nonprofit The Autism Society. The organization Autism Speaks also provides targeted toolkits intended for the parents, siblings, grandparents, and friends of children with autism. Autism and exercise Children with autism may find that certain exercises can play a role in alleviating frustrations and promoting overall well-being. Any type of exercise that your child enjoys can be beneficial. Walking and simply having fun on the playground are both ideal. Swimming and being in water can serve as both exercise and a sensory play activity. Sensory play activities can help people with autism who may have trouble processing signals from their senses. Sometimes contact sports can be difficult for children with autism. You can instead encourage other forms of challenging yet strengthening exercises. Get started with these tips on arm circles, star jumps, and other autism exercises for kids.

How does autism affect girls? Because of its gender-specific prevalence, autism is often stereotyped as a boys’ disease. According to the CDC , ASDs are about 4 times more common in boys than in girls. However, this doesn’t mean that autism doesn’t occur in girls. In fact, the CDC estimates that 0.66 percent, or around 1 in every 152 girls, have autism. Autism may even present differently in women. In comparison to recent decades, autism is being tested earlier and more often now. This leads to higher reported rates in both boys and girls.

How does autism affect adults? Families who have loved ones with ASD may worry about what life with autism looks like for an adult. A minority of adults with ASD may go on to live or work independently. However, many adults with ASD require continued aid or intervention throughout their lives. Introducing therapies and other treatments early in life can help lead to more independence and better quality of life. Sometimes people who are on the spectrum aren’t diagnosed until much later in life. This is due, in part, to a previous lack of awareness among medical practitioners. Seek help if you suspect you have adult autism. It’s not too late to be diagnosed.