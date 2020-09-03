Share on Pinterest Getty Images Autism, or autism spectrum disorder (ASD), is a neurological condition that can cause differences in socialization, communication, and behavior. The diagnosis can look quite different, as no two autistic people are the same, and they may have varying support needs. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is an umbrella term that encompasses three formerly separate conditions that are no longer considered official diagnoses in the current Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5): autistic disorder

pervasive developmental disorder, not otherwise specified (PDD-NOS)

Asperger syndrome In the DSM-5, all of these diagnoses are now listed under the umbrella category of ASD. ASD levels 1, 2, and 3 indicate the level of support an autistic person may need.

Who has a greater chance of being diagnosed with autism? According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 1 in 54 children in the United States had ASD in 2016. Autism spectrum disorder occurs across all racial, ethnic, and socioeconomic groups. It was thought to be about four times more common among boys than girls. But recent research has indicated that since girls with ASD often present differently when compared with boys, they could be underdiagnosed. Girls tend to hide their symptoms due to what’s known as the “camouflage effect.” Therefore, ASD may be more common in girls than previously thought. There’s no known cure for ASD, and doctors haven’t discovered exactly what causes it, although we know genes play a role. Many people in the autistic community do not believe a cure is needed. There may be many different factors that make a child more likely to have ASD, including environmental, biological, and genetic factors.

What are the symptoms of autism? The early signs and symptoms of autism vary widely. Some children with ASD only have mild symptoms, and others have severe behavioral issues. Toddlers usually like to interact with people and the environment they live in. Parents are typically the first to notice that their child is showing atypical behavior. Every child on the autism spectrum experiences challenges in the following areas: communication (verbal and nonverbal)

social interaction

restricted or repetitive behaviors Early symptoms of ASD can include the following: developing language skills late (such as not babbling by 1 year of age or not uttering meaningful phrases by 2 years of age)

not pointing at objects or people or wave goodbye

not tracking people with their eyes

showing a lack of responsiveness when their name is called

not imitating facial expressions

not reaching out to be picked up

running into or close to walls

wanting to be alone or have solo play

not playing make-believe games or pretend play (e.g., feeding a doll)

having obsessive interests in certain objects or topics

repeating words or actions

causing injury to themselves

having temper tantrums

displaying high sensitivity to the way things smell or taste It’s important to note that displaying one or more of these behaviors doesn’t necessarily mean that the child will (meet the criteria) qualify for an ASD diagnosis. These can also be attributed to other conditions or simply be considered personality traits.

How is autism diagnosed? Doctors usually diagnose ASD in early childhood. However, because symptoms and severity vary greatly, autism spectrum disorder can sometimes be difficult to diagnose. Some individuals aren’t diagnosed until adulthood. At present, there’s no one official test for diagnosing autism. A parent or doctor may notice early indications of ASD in a young child, though a diagnosis would need to be confirmed. If symptoms confirm it, a team of specialists and experts will usually make an official diagnosis of ASD. This could include a psychologist or neuropsychologist, a developmental pediatrician, a neurologist, and/or a psychiatrist. Developmental screening Starting from birth, your doctor will screen your child for developmental progress during routine and regular visits. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends standardized autism-specific screening tests at 18 and 24 months of age in addition to general developmental surveillance. If you’re concerned about your child’s development, your doctor may refer you to a specialist, especially if a sibling or other family member has ASD. The specialist will conduct tests such as a hearing test to evaluate for deafness/difficulty hearing to determine if there’s a physical reason for the observed behaviors. They’ll also use other screening tools for autism, such as the Modified Checklist for Autism in Toddlers (M-CHAT). The checklist is an updated screening tool that parents fill out. It helps determine a child’s chance of having autism as low, medium, or high. The test is free and consists of 20 questions. If the test indicates that your child has a high chance of having ASD, they’ll receive a more comprehensive diagnostic evaluation. If your child is at a medium chance, follow-up questions may be necessary to help definitively classify the results. Comprehensive behavioral evaluation The next step in autism diagnosis is a complete physical and neurologic examination. This may involve a team of specialists. The specialists may include: developmental pediatricians

child psychologists

child neurologists

speech and language pathologists

occupational therapists The evaluation may also include screening tools. There are many different developmental screening tools. No single tool can diagnose autism. Rather, a combination of many tools is necessary for an autism diagnosis. Some examples of screening tools include: Ages and Stages Questionnaires (ASQ)

Autism Diagnostic Interview — Revised (ADI-R)

Autism Diagnostic Observation Schedule (ADOS)

Autism Spectrum Rating Scales (ASRS)

Childhood Autism Rating Scale (CARS)

Pervasive Developmental Disorders Screening Test — Stage 3

Parents’ Evaluation of Developmental Status (PEDS)

Gilliam Autism Rating Scale

Screening Tool for Autism in Toddlers and Young Children (STAT)

Social Communication Questionnaire (SCQ) According to the CDC , the new edition of the American Psychiatric Association’s Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5) also offers standardized criteria to help diagnose ASD. Genetic testing Though autism is known to be a genetic condition, genetic tests can’t diagnose or detect autism. There are many genes and environmental factors that can contribute to ASD. Some laboratories can test for some of the biomarkers believed to be indicators for ASD. They look for the most common known genetic contributors, though relatively few people will find useful answers. An atypical result on one of these genetic tests means that genetics probably contributed to the presence of ASD. A typical result only means that a specific genetic contributor has been ruled out and that the cause is still unknown.