What is it?

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a group of developmental disabilities that impair someone’s ability to socialize and communicate. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , ASD affects 1 in 59 American children.

These neurodevelopmental (brain) disorders are sometimes detectable before one year of age, but they often go undiagnosed until much later.

Most children with autism are diagnosed after the age of three, and in some cases, autism can be diagnosed as early as 18 months of age. Early intervention is the most effective treatment, so any signs of autism in three-year-old children should be evaluated by a professional.

The symptoms of ASD vary from person to person, falling along a wide range of severity, known as a “spectrum.” Children with ASD typically interact and communicate differently than others.

They also learn and think differently than others. Some are greatly challenged, requiring significant assistance in daily life, while others are high-functioning.

There is no cure for autism, but with treatment, symptoms can improve.