From a wearable mask to a Japanese fad diet, science is finding ever more uses for algae.

Inventors and designers Michael Burton and Michiko Nitta want people to think about algae. Specifically, how humans might be able to grow their own food on their own bodies by cultivating algae that thrive on CO2.

“Why design new food on what we have now, when we could re-design how we fuel the body altogether?” they ask on their website.

The goal of their continuing “algaculture” project is to harness the power of the sun combined with the carbon dioxide we exhale, to create food in much the same way plants do.

Last year, they debuted the “symbiosis suit,” a large mask of plastic tubes worn across the face, shoulders, and back. An opera singer performed with the mask on, and her large, gaping breaths fueled algae growth in the mask. Those in attendance were welcomed to drink the algae she produced.

The project is just one example of how people are discovering new uses for algae across the globe. It’s currently being developed as a biofuel and already appears in many consumer products.

Even if you’re not ready to wear a contraption that makes you look like a cross between Bane and the Predator, there’s no point in discounting algae as a food source. You’ve probably already eaten it already.