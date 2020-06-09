Share on Pinterest Experts say genetic mutations as well as the type of treatment can raise the risk childhood cancer survivors face as adults. Getty Images

New research looked into the higher risk faced by childhood cancer survivors of developing secondary cancer as adults.

Researchers say the cancer risk is highest among those who received intense treatment as well as those with genetic mutations.

They note that treatments such as chemotherapy and radiation can cause damage that can lead to future cancer development.

People who survive childhood cancers are at higher risk for getting cancer again later in life.

Some of the risk is a side effect of treatment, as both chemotherapy and radiation cause genetic damage that can lead to future cancers.

But risk of second cancers is highest among those who require intensive treatment and also have genetic mutations that make them less able to repair damaged DNA, researchers say.

Damage from chemotherapy and radiation treatment can cause unrelated cancers as well.

However, researchers from St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Tennessee say that the side effects of treatment only explain part of the risk of secondary cancers.

“We identified mutations affecting specific types of DNA-repair mechanisms, which combined with certain intensities of therapies, could dramatically increase the risk of developing subsequent cancers like breast cancer, sarcoma, and thyroid cancer,” said Na Qin, PhD, of St. Jude’s department of epidemiology and cancer control, and one of the co-authors of a new study published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.

“Several studies have investigated the long-term effects of cancer on childhood survivors, but we’ve never had data that explained why specific children are at higher risk for subsequent cancer,” Sean Marchese, a registered nurse with The Mesothelioma Center and a medical oncology expert, told Healthline.

“With these findings, physicians can identify which cancer treatments to avoid and prevent an increased risk of adult cancer for children with specific genetic mutations. Gene therapy is already informing us which medicines are useful in particular patient populations.

“Now gene sequencing may let us know when and how to protect high-risk childhood cancer survivors from subsequent cancer recurrences,” he said.