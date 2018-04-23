Definition A positron emission tomography (PET) scan is an imaging test that allows your doctor to check for diseases in your body. The scan uses a special dye containing radioactive tracers. These tracers are either swallowed, inhaled, or injected into a vein in your arm depending on what part of the body is being examined. Certain organs and tissues then absorb the tracer. When detected by a PET scanner, the tracers help your doctor to see how well your organs and tissues are working. The tracer will collect in areas of higher chemical activity, which is helpful because certain tissues of the body, and certain diseases, have a higher level of chemical activity. These areas of disease will show up as bright spots on the PET scan. The PET scan can measure blood flow, oxygen use, how your body uses sugar, and much more. A PET scan is typically an outpatient procedure. This means you can go about your day after the test is finished. In the United States, around 2 million PET scans are performed each year.

How does the PET scan compare to other tests? PET scans show metabolic changes occurring at the cellular level in an organ or tissue. This is important because disease often begins at the cellular level. CT scans and MRIs can’t reveal problems at the cellular level. PET scans can detect very early changes in your cells. CT scans and MRIs can only detect changes later, as a disease alters the structure of your organs or tissues. Detection of illness at the cellular level gives your doctor the best view of complex systemic diseases, such as: coronary artery disease (CAD)

brain tumors

memory disorders

seizure disorders In many cases, it’s possible to receive either a PET–CT or a PET–MRI scan. On its own, a CT scan uses special X-ray equipment to produce pictures of the inside of the body.

MRI scans use magnetic fields and radio frequency pulses to create images of internal structures such as organs, soft tissues, and bone. When either of these scans is performed in conjunction with a PET scan, they result in what’s called image fusion. A computer combines the images from the two scans to create a three-dimensional image, which provides more information and allows for a more precise diagnosis. Gallium scans are similar to PET scans in that they involve the injection of gallium citrate, a radioactive tracer. Gallium scans are typically performed one to three days after the tracer is administered, so it’s a multiday process. These scans aren’t as commonly performed for the detection of cancer, though some forms of the gallium scan are combined with newer tests such as the PET scan.

How do you prepare for a PET scan? Your doctor will provide you with complete instructions for how to prepare for your PET scan. Tell your doctor about any prescription, over-the-counter (OTC), or supplemental medications you’re taking. A few days before You may be asked to refrain from strenuous physical activity, such as exercise, in the 24 to 48 hours preceding the test. The day before Twenty-four hours before your appointment, you’ll be asked to stick to a low-carbohydrate, no-sugar diet. Foods and beverages you should avoid include: cereal

pasta

bread

rice

milk and yogurt, whether dairy or nondairy

fruit and fruit juices

alcohol

caffeinated beverages

candy, including chewing gum and mints Foods you can eat include meat, tofu, nuts, and nonstarchy vegetables. Hours before If you’re receiving anesthesia for the procedure, don’t eat or drink anything the entire morning of your PET scan. Drink only a few sips of water if you need to take any medications. If you’re not receiving anesthesia, you’ll still want to refrain from eating anything for six hours before your scan. Remember to avoid chewing gum or sucking on hard candy, cough drops, or mints. You’ll be able to drink water, however, and take any medications as recommended. You may be asked to change into a hospital gown. Because metal can interfere with the testing equipment, you’ll also need to remove any jewelry you’re wearing, including body-piercing jewelry. If you’re undergoing a PET–CT, medical devices such as pacemakers and artificial hips won’t affect your results. However, you cannot undergo a PET–MRI with nonapproved medical devices or metal implants. Other considerations You should also tell your doctor about any medical conditions you have: If you’re pregnant or believe you could be pregnant, tell your doctor. This test may be unsafe for your baby.

How is a PET scan performed? Before the scan, you’ll get tracers through a vein in your arm, through a solution you drink, or in a gas you inhale. Your body needs time to absorb the tracers, so you’ll wait about an hour before the scan begins. How long it takes for your body to fully absorb the tracer will depend on the area of the body being scanned. While you wait, you’ll want to limit any movement, relax, and try to stay warm. If you’re undergoing a brain scan, you’ll want to avoid television, music, and reading. Next, you’ll undergo the scan, which can last anywhere from 30 to 45 minutes. This involves lying on a narrow table attached to a PET machine, which looks like a giant letter “O.” The table glides slowly into the machine so that the scan can be conducted. You’ll need to lie still during the scan. The technician will let you know when you need to remain still. You may be asked to hold your breath for several seconds. You’ll hear buzzing and clicking noises during the test. When all the necessary images have been recorded, you’ll slide out of the machine. The test is then complete.