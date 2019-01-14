What’s prostate cancer? Prostate cancer is a serious disease that affects thousands of men each year who are middle-aged or older. About 60 percent of the cases occur in men older than age 65. The American Cancer Society (ACS) estimates that 174,650 American men will be newly diagnosed with this condition in 2019. The prostate is a small gland found in a man’s lower abdomen. It’s located under the bladder and surrounding the urethra. The prostate is regulated by the hormone testosterone and produces seminal fluid, also known as semen. Semen is the substance containing sperm that exits the urethra during ejaculation. When an abnormal, malignant growth of cells — which is called a tumor — forms in the prostate, it’s called prostate cancer. This cancer can spread to other areas of the body. In these cases, because the cancer is made of cells from the prostate, it’s still called prostate cancer. According to the Urology Care Foundation, prostate cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer deaths for men in the United States.

Types of prostate cancer Most cases of prostate cancer are a type of cancer called an adenocarcinoma. This is a cancer that grows in the tissue of a gland, such as the prostate gland. Prostate cancer is also categorized by how fast it grows. It has two types of growths: aggressive, or fast growing

nonaggressive, or slow growing With nonaggressive prostate cancer, the tumor either doesn’t grow or grows very little over time. With aggressive prostate cancer, the tumor can grow quickly and may spread to other areas of the body, such as the bones.

Prostate cancer causes and risk factors There’s no known cause for prostate cancer. Like all cancers, it could be caused by many things, including a family history or exposure to certain chemicals. Whatever the instigating factor is, it leads to cell mutations and uncontrolled cell growth in the prostate. Who’s at risk? While prostate cancer could occur in any man, certain factors raise your risk for the disease. These risk factors include: older age

a family history of prostate cancer

certain ethnicities or race — for instance, African American males are at greater risk of having prostate cancer

obesity

genetic changes Where you live could also play a role in your prostate cancer risk. Find out more about causes and risk factors for prostate cancer.

Prostate cancer age As mentioned above, age is a primary risk factor for prostate cancer. The disease occurs most often in men older than age 65. It occurs in about 1 in 14 men between the ages of 60 and 69.

Prostate cancer symptoms Some forms of prostate cancer are nonaggressive, so you may not have any symptoms. However, advanced prostate cancer often causes symptoms. If you have any of the following signs or symptoms, don’t hesitate to call your doctor. Some symptoms of prostate cancer can be caused by other conditions, so you’ll need an examination. They can make sure you receive the correct diagnosis and treatment. Symptoms of prostate cancer can include urinary problems, sexual problems, and pain and numbness. Urinary problems Urinary problems are a common symptom because the prostate is located beneath the bladder, and it surrounds the urethra. Because of this location, if a tumor grows on the prostate, it could press on the bladder or urethra and cause problems. Urinary problems can include: frequent need to urinate

a stream that’s slower than normal

bleeding while urinating (hematuria) Sexual problems Erectile dysfunction may be a symptom of prostate cancer. Also called impotence, this condition makes you unable to get and keep an erection. Blood in the semen after ejaculation can also be a symptom of prostate cancer. Pain and numbness Metastatic cancer is cancer that has spread to other areas of the body from where it first occurred. When prostate cancer metastasizes, it often spreads to the bones. This can cause pain in the following areas: pelvic

back

chest If the cancer spreads to the spinal cord, you may lose feeling in your legs and your bladder.

PSA test The PSA blood test checks the amount of prostate-specific antigen that’s in your blood. If the levels are high, this could mean you have prostate cancer. However, there are many reasons why you could have a high amount of PSA in your blood, so the test results could lead to a misdiagnosis and unnecessary treatment. Therefore, the USPSTF now recommends that men aged 55 to 69 decide for themselves whether to undergo a PSA test, after talking it over with their doctor. However, the PSA test is still appropriate in certain cases, such as for men at high risk of prostate cancer. Also, if you already have a confirmed case of prostate cancer, this test is still approved for cancer staging or grading. Before you consider having a PSA blood test, talk to your doctor about the risks and benefits. Find out more about the pros and cons of having a PSA test.

Gleason scale If you’ve had a prostate biopsy, you’ll receive a Gleason score. Pathologists use this score to classify the grade of prostate cancer cells. The grade means how much the abnormal cells look like cancer, and how aggressive their growth seems to be. A Gleason score lower than six means your cells don’t show signs of cancer, so your risk is low. If your score is seven or higher, your doctor will likely look at your score and your PSA level to assess the cells. For instance, a Gleason score of 7, with a PSA level between 10 to 20 ng/mL, means that cancer cells have been identified — but the cancer is likely nonaggressive, with slow-growing cells. A Gleason score of 8 or higher, with PSA levels greater than 20 ng/mL, indicates a more advanced tumor. That means your risk of an aggressive cancer is higher. Learn about how a Gleason score is calculated and what your score means for you.

Prostate cancer stages Your doctor will likely use both the results from your PSA test and your Gleason score to help determine the stage of your prostate cancer. The stage indicates how advanced your cancer is. This information helps your doctor plan your treatment. Another tool used in staging prostate cancer is the American Joint Committee on Cancer (AJCC) TMN staging system. Like many other types of cancer, prostate cancer is staged using this system based on: the size or extent of the tumor

the number of lymph nodes involved

whether or not the cancer has spread (metastasized) to other sites or organs Prostate cancer stages range from 1 to 4. The disease is most advanced in stage 4. Learn more about prostate cancer staging, and what each stage means.

Prostatectomy A prostatectomy is a surgical procedure during which part or all of your prostate gland is removed. If you have prostate cancer that hasn’t spread outside of the prostate, your doctor may suggest that you have a radical prostatectomy. With this procedure, the entire prostate gland is removed. There are different types of radical prostatectomies. Some are open, which means you’ll have a larger incision in your lower abdomen. Others are laparoscopic, which means you’ll have several smaller incisions in your abdomen. Find out more about the types of surgical options and what to expect with a prostatectomy.

Prostate cancer survival rate If prostate cancer is diagnosed early and hasn’t spread from the original tumor, the outlook is usually good. Early detection and treatment are key to a positive outcome. If you think you have symptoms of prostate cancer, you should schedule an appointment with your doctor right away. However, if the cancer advances and spreads outside of your prostate, that will affect your outlook. Find out more about survival rates for advanced prostate cancer, including cancer that has spread to your bones.

Prostate cancer prevention There are certain risk factors for prostate cancer, such as age, that you can’t control. However, there are others you can control. For example, quitting smoking could reduce your risk of prostate cancer, as research has shown that smoking increases your risk. Diet and exercise are also important factors that can influence your risk of prostate cancer. Diet Certain foods may help reduce your risk of prostate cancer, including: tomatoes

cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli, Brussels sprouts, and kale

fish

soy

oils that contain omega-3 fatty acids, such as olive oil The evidence also suggests that certain foods may increase your risk of prostate cancer, such as: milk and dairy products

saturated fat, which is found in animal products

red meat

grilled meat Exercise Exercise can likely help reduce your risk of developing advanced prostate cancer, and of dying of prostate cancer. Exercise can also help you lose weight. This is key because research has shown obesity to be a risk factor for prostate cancer. With your doctor’s approval, aim for 30 minutes of exercise most days of the week. Learn more about how diet and exercise could help reduce your risk of prostate cancer.