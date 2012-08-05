A short-term increase in body temperature can help your body fight off illness. However, a severe fever can be a symptom of a serious condition that requires immediate medical attention.

Fever is also known as hyperthermia, pyrexia, or elevated temperature. It describes a body temperature that’s higher than normal. Fever can affect children and adults.

Recognizing a fever can enable you to get treatment and proper monitoring for it. Normal body temperature is typically around 98.6°F (37°C). However, the normal body temperature for each person can vary slightly.

Normal body temperature may also fluctuate depending on the time of day. It tends to be lower in the morning and higher in the late afternoon and evening.

Other factors, such as your menstrual cycle or intense exercise, can also affect body temperature.

To check you or your child’s temperature, you can use an oral, rectal, or axillary thermometer.

An oral thermometer should be placed under the tongue for three minutes.

You may also use an oral thermometer for an axillary, or armpit, reading. Simply place the thermometer in the armpit and cross your arms or your child’s arms over the chest. Wait four to five minutes before removing the thermometer.

A rectal thermometer may be used for measuring body temperature in infants. To do this:

Place a small amount of petroleum jelly on the bulb. Lay your baby on their stomach and gently insert the thermometer about 1 inch into their rectum. Hold the bulb and your baby still for at least three minutes.

In general, a baby has a fever when their body temperature exceeds 100.4°F (38°C). A child has a fever when their temperature exceeds 99.5°F (37.5°C). An adult has a fever when their temperature exceeds 99–99.5°F (37.2–37.5°C).