What is colorectal cancer? Colorectal cancer is a cancer that starts in the colon (large intestine) or rectum. Both of these organs are in the lower portion of your digestive system. The rectum is at the end of the colon. The American Cancer Society (ACS) estimates that about 1 in 23 men and 1 in 25 women will develop colorectal cancer during their lifetime. Your doctor may use staging as a guideline to figure out how far along the cancer is. It's important for your doctor to know the stage of the cancer so they can come up with the best treatment plan for you and give you an estimate of your long-term outlook. Stage 0 colorectal cancer is the earliest stage, and stage 4 is the most advanced stage: Stage 0. Also known as carcinoma in situ, in this stage abnormal cells are only in the inner lining of the colon or rectum.

Also known as carcinoma in situ, in this stage abnormal cells are only in the inner lining of the colon or rectum. Stage 1. The cancer has penetrated the lining, or mucosa, of the colon or rectum and may have grown into the muscle layer. It hasn’t spread to nearby lymph nodes or to other parts of the body.

The cancer has penetrated the lining, or mucosa, of the colon or rectum and may have grown into the muscle layer. It hasn’t spread to nearby lymph nodes or to other parts of the body. Stage 2. The cancer has spread to the walls of the colon or rectum or through the walls to nearby tissues but hasn’t affected the lymph nodes.

The cancer has spread to the walls of the colon or rectum or through the walls to nearby tissues but hasn’t affected the lymph nodes. Stage 3. The cancer has moved to the lymph nodes but not to other parts of the body.

The cancer has moved to the lymph nodes but not to other parts of the body. Stage 4. The cancer has spread to other distant organs, such as the liver or lungs.

Are there different types of colorectal cancer? While colorectal cancer sounds self-explanatory, there’s actually more than one type. The differences have to do with the types of cells that turn cancerous as well as where they form. The most common type of colorectal cancer starts from adenocarcinomas. According to the ACS, adenocarcinomas make up most colorectal cancer cases. Unless your doctor specifies otherwise, your colorectal cancer is likely this type. Adenocarcinomas form within the cells that make mucus in either the colon or rectum. Less commonly, colorectal cancers are caused by other types of tumors, such as: lymphomas, which can form in lymph nodes or in the colon first

carcinoids, which start in hormone-making cells within your intestines

sarcomas, which form in soft tissues such as muscles in the colon

gastrointestinal stromal tumors, which can start off as benign and then become cancerous (They usually form in the digestive tract, but rarely in the colon.)

What causes colorectal cancer? Researchers are still studying the causes of colorectal cancer. Cancer may be caused by genetic mutations, either inherited or acquired. These mutations don’t guarantee you’ll develop colorectal cancer, but they do increase your chances. Some mutations may cause abnormal cells to accumulate in the lining of the colon, forming polyps. These are small, benign growths. Removing these growths through surgery can be a preventive measure. Untreated polyps can become cancerous.

What are the treatment options for colorectal cancer? Treatment of colorectal cancer depends on a variety of factors. The state of your overall health and the stage of your colorectal cancer will help your doctor create a treatment plan. Surgery In the earliest stages of colorectal cancer, it might be possible for your surgeon to remove cancerous polyps through surgery. If the polyp hasn’t attached to the wall of the bowels, you’ll likely have an excellent outlook. If your cancer has spread into your bowel walls, your surgeon may need to remove a portion of the colon or rectum along with any neighboring lymph nodes. If at all possible, your surgeon will reattach the remaining healthy portion of the colon to the rectum. If this isn’t possible, they may perform a colostomy. This involves creating an opening in the abdominal wall for the removal of waste. A colostomy may be temporary or permanent. Chemotherapy Chemotherapy involves the use of drugs to kill cancer cells. For people with colorectal cancer, chemotherapy commonly takes place after surgery, when it’s used to destroy any lingering cancerous cells. Chemotherapy also controls the growth of tumors. Chemotherapy drugs used to treat colorectal cancer include: capecitabine (Xeloda)

fluorouracil

oxaliplatin (Eloxatin)

irinotecan (Camptosar) Chemotherapy often comes with side effects that need to be controlled with additional medication. Radiation Radiation uses a powerful beam of energy, similar to that used in X-rays, to target and destroy cancerous cells before and after surgery. Radiation therapy commonly occurs alongside chemotherapy. Other medications Targeted therapies and immunotherapies may also be recommended. Drugs that have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat colorectal cancer include: bevacizumab (Avastin)

ramucirumab (Cyramza)

ziv-aflibercept (Zaltrap)

cetuximab (Erbitux)

panitumumab (Vectibix)

regorafenib (Stivarga)

pembrolizumab (Keytruda)

nivolumab (Opdivo)

ipilimumab (Yervoy) They can treat metastatic, or late-stage, colorectal cancer that doesn’t respond to other types of treatment and has spread to other parts of the body.

What’s the survival rate for people with colorectal cancer? Having a colorectal cancer diagnosis can be worrying, but this type of cancer is extremely treatable, especially when caught early. The 5-year survival rate for all stages of colon cancer is estimated to be 63 percent based on data from 2009 to 2015. For rectal cancer, the 5-year survival rate is 67 percent. The 5-year survival rate reflects the percentage of people who survived at least 5 years after diagnosis. Treatment measures have also come a long way for more advanced cases of colon cancer. According to the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, in 2015, the average survival time for stage 4 colon cancer was around 30 months. In the 1990s, the average was 6 to 8 months. At the same time, doctors are now seeing colorectal cancer in younger people. Some of this may be due to unhealthy lifestyle choices. According to the ACS, while colorectal cancer deaths declined in older adults, deaths in people younger than 50 years old increased between 2008 and 2017.

Can colorectal cancer be prevented? Certain risk factors for colorectal cancer, such as family history and age, aren’t preventable. However, lifestyle factors that may contribute colorectal cancer are preventable, and may help reduce your overall risk of developing this disease. You can take steps now to reduce your risk by: decreasing the amount of red meat you eat

avoiding processed meats, such as hot dogs and deli meats

eating more plant-based foods

decreasing dietary fat

exercising daily

losing weight, if your doctor recommends it

quitting smoking

reducing alcohol consumption

decreasing stress

managing preexisting diabetes Another preventive measure is to make sure you get a colonoscopy or other cancer screening after the age of 50. The earlier the cancer is detected, the better the outcome.