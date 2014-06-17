Tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors, which are used to reduce inflammation in diseases like rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn’s, have been suspected to increase the risk of cancer. But a new study shows that these medications do not increase the risk of cancer, at least in the short-term. The study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), included more than 56,000 patients with inflammatory bowel diseases (IBDs). The researchers studied cancer rates in IBD patients taking TNF-alpha antagonists, compared with IBD patients who were not exposed to these medications. TNF-α antagonists have been shown to be beneficial in reducing inflammation in inflammatory diseases like rheumatoid arthritis and ulcerative colitis. The researchers found that tumor necrosis factor alpha antagonists did not increase the risk of cancer over a median follow-up of about 4 years, although an increased risk of cancer in the long-term, or with an increasing number of doses, cannot be excluded, according to the study’s authors. TNF-alpha antagonists were given to 4,553 patients, or 8.1 percent of patients in the study. In total, 3,465 patients with IBD unexposed to TNF-α antagonists and 81 exposed to the drugs developed cancer. The results indicated that exposure to TNF-α antagonists is not associated with an increased overall cancer risk or a rise in the risk of site-specific cancers. Check Out the Best Crohn’s Disease Blogs »

Use of TNF Antagonists Is on the Rise Speaking to Healthline, lead study author, Dr. Nynne Nyboe Andersen of the department of epidemiology research at Statens Serum Institut in Copenhagen, Denmark said, "The TNF-alpha inhibitors were introduced in the late 1990s, and the use of these drugs is increasing worldwide for treatment of different chronic inflammatory conditions, such as rheumatoid arthritis and IBD. TNF-alpha is a cytokine involved in systemic inflammation; but the cytokine is also involved in the regulation of tumor growth; therefore, an initial concern was raised about a potential increased risk of malignancy related to these drugs." Dr. Randall F. Holcombe, a professor of medicine in the division of hematology and medical oncology, and director of Clinical Cancer Affairs for the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York, told Healthline, "There has been a concern that the use of the anti-tumor necrosis factor agents might lead to an increased incidence of colon cancer, specifically, and possibly other cancers in patients with IBD. They are very useful agents for the treatment of IBD, so they are being used more and more. They definitely suppress the immune system. The concern is they may also be suppressing anti-cancer immune surveillance mechanisms, which would then allow the development of cancer. We know that patients with IBD are more at risk for the development of intestinal cancers, anyway, because of the underlying condition…That hasn't limited their use, but it's been a concern in the medical community." Previous studies of the risk of cancer associated with these medications were based on data from randomized clinical trials with a short follow-up time, which is not suitable for studying a potential cancer risk, Andersen said. Andersen added that the current study can rule out a more than 36 percent relative increase in the overall risk of cancer over a median follow-up of 3.7 years among TNF-α antagonist-exposed patients, 25 percent of whom were followed for six years or longer. "We also did stratified analyses according to a cumulative number of TNF-α inhibitor doses, and time since first TNF-α inhibitor dose, but these results did not reveal any significantly increased risk of cancer, nor did the analyses on subgroups of cancer," she said.