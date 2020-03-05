Share on Pinterest There is a debate in health circles about whether colorectal cancer screenings at age 45 are worth the effort and money. Getty Images

A new study recommends colorectal cancer screenings start at age 45.

Researchers say that’s because of the increasing number of colorectal cancer cases in younger adults.

Experts say obesity is a major risk factor for colorectal cancer and the country’s obesity crisis makes earlier screening even more important.

If you want to have the best chance of detecting and treating deadly colorectal cancer, you might want to start getting regular screenings as soon as age 45.

Last year, the American College of Physicians recommended that average risk adults start colorectal cancer screenings at age 50.

Back then, we said, “earlier is better.” But it turns out that even earlier is even better.

New figures released today by the American Cancer Society seem to back that up.

The organization reports that the median that people in the United States are now diagnosed with colon or rectal cancer has dropped to 66.

In 2000, the median age was 72.

A study published earlier this year in the journal JAMA Network Open also bolsters the screening recommendation.

In that study, researchers reported a 46 percent increase in colorectal cancer rates between ages 49 and age 50.

This doesn’t mean that between ages 49 and 50 there’s a magical increase in colorectal cancer rates. Instead, it reflects the likelihood that the onset of colorectal cancer is happening in the years prior to the standard age 50 screening.

“Generally, owing to a lack of screening, the incidence of colorectal cancer (CRC) among patients 49 years or younger reflects mainly diagnostically detected CRCs (owing to symptoms) or higher-risk screened groups (owing to family histories of cancer), in contrast to those 50 years or older, in whom CRCs are detected owing to both diagnostic testing and average-risk screening,” the study authors wrote. “Steeper [increases] from 49 to 50 years compared with earlier age transitions would support an excess of screening-related cases.”