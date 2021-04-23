Share on Pinterest Three over-the-counter rapid COVID-19 tests are now available at pharmacies. Getty Images

Three rapid COVID-19 tests are now available over the counter at CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart pharmacies.

Experts say the tests can be key in helping reduce the spread of COVID-19.

They note that the tests could also be useful for future disease outbreaks.

All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Medicine cabinet staples such as bandages, Tylenol, and Ipecac need to make room for a new product hitting pharmacy store shelves.

CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart are now selling over-the-counter (OTC) COVID-19 tests.

Three brands of tests began appearing on shelves this week.

The products available now are:

The Ellume COVID-19 Home Test Kit – $38.99: Ellume is the first rapid, fully at-home test to receive emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for at-home use without a prescription. This test delivers results in 15 minutes through a free app downloaded to a smartphone.

Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test – $23.99: This fully at-home test delivers results in 15 minutes. The box contains two tests that should be administered twice over three days with at least 36 hours in between.

Pixel by Labcorp Home Collection Kit – $124.99: The PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test includes a remote evaluation by lab clinicians, typically within 1 to 2 days. Customers send their tests to Labcorp, and once processed, results are accessed via the Pixel by Labcorp website.

Access to testing at home will be key, experts say, to help people feel safe and confident heading out in the world and continue to help people take cautionary steps in both this pandemic and a post-pandemic world.

“Vaccinations and testing go hand in hand,” said Mary A. Rodgers, PhD, principal scientist in Abbott’s diagnostics sector, told Healthline. “Even when the world is vaccinated, we’re going to need to continue testing.”