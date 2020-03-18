Share on Pinterest Your cellphone can be a carrier of microbial life forms, including bacteria, viruses, and fungi. Getty Images During the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s important to clean commonly touched surfaces.

One type of surface that we touch frequently is our phone touch screen .

. Phone touch screens can usually be cleaned using disinfecting wipes, but check with the maker of your phone first.

Frequency of cleaning will vary depending on your habits and the likelihood of exposure. All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 outbreak. With the recent outbreak of COVID-19, there has been much attention placed on preventive actions , such as handwashing, staying home when we are sick, and cleaning commonly touched surfaces. Regarding the latter, however, there is one type of surface that we may be neglecting: the touch screens and carrying cases for our phones. “Touch screens on our devices are an often overlooked source of microbes that can be brought into our personal space,” noted Dr. David Westenberg, associate professor of biological sciences at Missouri University of Science and Technology. In fact, numerous studies have found that our cellphones can be carriers of microbial life forms, including bacteria, viruses, and fungi. While many of these are harmless, according to Westenberg, there are also disease-causing organisms like the SARS-CoV-2 virus that can survive on surfaces long enough to be transmitted to you or another person.

Do you need to be cleaning your phone? If you are washing your hands already, just how important is it to also clean your phone? Westenberg said that if people wash their hands before touching their devices, that would ordinarily be enough to prevent us from transferring the virus through touch. “However, as often as we touch our devices, washing our hands before every new contact with the device would be impractical,” he said. In fact, according to a 2019 survey by research firm dscout, the average person touches their cellphone 2,617 times daily. In light of this fact, Westenberg said wiping down the touch screens and cases of our phones “should be a part of our routine.”

How to clean your phone First and foremost, you will want to consult the website for the manufacturer of your phone or carrying case for any specific instructions that they might have in order to avoid damaging your device or case. Many manufacturers, including Apple, have provided recommendations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While specific instructions may vary depending on your device, Apple is advising the following for its products: Use only a soft, lint-free cloth.

Avoid excessive wiping.

Unplug all power sources, devices, and cables.

Keep liquids away from your device.

Don’t allow moisture to get into any openings.

Avoid aerosol sprays, bleaches, and abrasives.

Avoid spraying cleaners directly onto your device. Apple is recommending the use of 70 percent isopropyl alcohol wipes or Clorox Disinfecting Wipes to wipe down any hard, nonporous surfaces. However, they say you should avoid using them on leather or fabric to prevent damage. According to Dr. Donald W. Schaffner, extension specialist in food science and distinguished professor at Rutgers University, these are “fairly gentle disinfectants.” However, you should avoid using chlorine bleach, according to Schaffner. This could damage your phone. Westenberg further suggested that keeping your phone in a sealed case will make it easier to wipe it down with disinfectant wipes.