Overview If you have rheumatoid arthritis (RA), you’re all too familiar with the kind of pain and joint stiffness that can make even getting out of bed in the morning a struggle. Enbrel and Humira are two drugs that might help. Take a look at what these drugs do and how they stack up against each other.

Drug features side by side Enbrel and Humira work in the same way to treat RA, and many of their features are the same. Guidelines don’t express preference for one TNF inhibitor over the other, due to a lack of convincing evidence that one is more effective than the other. Some people do benefit from switching to a different TNF inhibitor if the first doesn’t work, but most doctor’s would recommend switching to a different RA drug instead. The following table highlights the features of these two drugs: Enbrel Humira What’s the generic name of this drug? etanercept adalimumab Is a generic version available? no no What form does this drug come in? injectable solution injectable solution What strengths does this drug come in? • 50-mg/mL single-use prefilled syringe

• 50-mg/mL single-dose prefilled SureClick Autoinjector

• 50-mg/mL single-dose prefilled cartridge for use with AutoTouch autoinjector

• 25-mg/0.5 mL single-use prefilled syringe

• 25-mg multiple-dose vial

• 80-mg/0.8 mL single-use prefilled pen

• 80-mg/0.8 mL single-use prefilled syringe

• 40-mg/0.8 mL single-use prefilled pen

• 40-mg/0.8 mL single-use prefilled syringe

• 40-mg/0.8 mL single-use vial (institutional use only)

• 40-mg/0.4 mL single-use prefilled pen

• 40-mg/0.4 mL single-use prefilled syringe

• 20-mg/0.4 mL single-use prefilled syringe

• 20-mg/0.2 mL single-use prefilled syringe

• 10-mg/0.2 mL single-use prefilled syringe

• 10-mg/0.1 mL single-use prefilled syringe How often is this drug usually taken? once per week once per week or once every other week You may find that the Enbrel SureClick Autoinjector and Humira prefilled pens are easier and more convenient to use than prefilled syringes. They require fewer steps. People will typically see some benefits of either drug after 2 to 3 doses, but an adequate trial of the drug is about 3 months to see their full benefit. How each person responds to either drug will vary.

Drug storage Enbrel and Humira are stored the same way. Both should be kept in the original carton to protect from light or physical damage. Other storage tips are seen below: Keep the drug in a refrigerator at a temperature between 36°F and 46°F (2°C and 8°C).

If traveling, keep the drug at room temperature (68–77°F or 20–25°C) for up to 14 days. Protect the drug from light and humidity. After 14 days at room temperature, throw the drug away. Don’t put it back in the refrigerator. Don’t freeze the drug or use if it has frozen and then thawed.



Cost, availability, and insurance Enbrel and Humira are only available as brand-name drugs, not generics, and they cost about the same. The website GoodRx can give you a more specific idea about their current, exact costs. Many insurance providers require a prior authorization from your doctor before they’ll cover and pay for either of these drugs. Check with your insurance company or pharmacy to see if you need a prior authorization for Enbrel or Humira. Your pharmacy can actually help you with the paperwork if authorization is needed. Most pharmacies carry both Enbrel and Humira. However, it’s a good idea to call your pharmacy in advance to make sure your drug is in stock. Biosimilars are available for both drugs. Once they become available, biosimilars may be more affordable than the original brand name drug. The biosimilar of Enbrel is Erelzi. Two biosimilars of Humira, Amjevita and Cyltezo, have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). However, neither is currently available for purchase in the United States. Amjevita became available in Europe in 2018, but it’s not expected to hit U.S. markets until 2023.

Side effects Enbrel and Humira belong to the same drug class. As a result, they have similar side effects. Some of the more common side effects include: reaction at the injection site

sinus infection

headache

rash More serious side effects can include: increased risk of cancer

nervous system problems

blood problems

new or worsening heart failure

new or worsening psoriasis

allergic reactions

autoimmune reactions

serious infections

suppression of the immune system One study of 177 people did find that adalimumab, or Humira, users were over three times as likely to report injection/infusion-site burning and stinging after six months of treatment.