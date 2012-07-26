What is heart failure? Heart failure is characterized by the heart’s inability to pump an adequate supply of blood to the body. Without sufficient blood flow, all major body functions are disrupted. Heart failure is a condition or a collection of symptoms that weaken your heart. In some people with heart failure, the heart has difficulty pumping enough blood to support other organs in the body. Other people may have a hardening and stiffening of the heart muscle itself, which blocks or reduces blood flow to the heart. Heart failure can affect the right or left side of your heart, or both at the same time. It can be either an acute (short-term) or chronic (ongoing) condition. In acute heart failure, the symptoms appear suddenly but go away fairly quickly. This condition often occurs after a heart attack. It may also be a result of a problem with the heart valves that control the flow of blood in the heart. In chronic heart failure, however, symptoms are continuous and don’t improve over time. The vast majority of heart failure cases are chronic. About 5.7 million Americans have heart failure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most of these people are men. However, women are more likely to die from heart failure when the condition goes untreated. Heart failure is a serious medical condition that requires treatment. Early treatment increases your chances of long-term recovery with fewer complications. Call your doctor right away if you’re having any symptoms of heart failure.

What are the different types of heart failure? Heart failure can occur in either the left or right side of your heart. It’s also possible for both sides of your heart to fail at the same time. Heart failure is also classified as either diastolic or systolic. Left-sided heart failure Left-sided heart failure is the most common type of heart failure. The left heart ventricle is located in the bottom left side of your heart. This area pumps oxygen-rich blood to the rest of your body. Left-sided heart failure occurs when the left ventricle doesn’t pump efficiently. This prevents your body from getting enough oxygen-rich blood. The blood backs up into your lungs instead, which causes shortness of breath and a buildup of fluid. Right-sided heart failure The right heart ventricle is responsible for pumping blood to your lungs to collect oxygen. Right-sided heart failure occurs when the right side of your heart can’t perform its job effectively. It’s usually triggered by left-sided heart failure. The accumulation of blood in the lungs caused by left-sided heart failure makes the right ventricle work harder. This can stress the right side of the heart and cause it to fail. Right-sided heart failure can also occur as a result of other conditions, such as lung disease. According to the Mayo Clinic, right-sided heart failure is marked by swelling of the lower extremities. This swelling is caused by fluid backup in the legs, feet, and abdomen. Diastolic heart failure Diastolic heart failure occurs when the heart muscle becomes stiffer than normal. The stiffness, which is usually due to heart disease, means that your heart doesn’t fill with blood easily. This is known as diastolic dysfunction. It leads to a lack of blood flow to the rest of the organs in your body. Diastolic heart failure is more common in women than in men. Systolic heart failure Systolic heart failure occurs when the heart muscle loses its ability to contract. The contractions of the heart are necessary to pump oxygen-rich blood out to the body. This problem is known as systolic dysfunction, and it usually develops when your heart is weak and enlarged. Systolic heart failure is more common in men than in women. Both diastolic and systolic heart failure can occur on the left or right sides of the heart. You may have either condition on both sides of the heart.

How is heart failure diagnosed? An echocardiogram is the most effective way to diagnose heart failure. It uses sound waves to create detailed pictures of your heart, which help your doctor evaluate the damage to your heart and determine the underlying causes of your condition. Your doctor may use an echocardiogram along with other tests, including the following: Your doctor may also perform a physical exam to check for physical signs of heart failure. For instance, leg swelling, an irregular heartbeat, and bulging neck veins may make your doctor suspect heart failure almost immediately.

How is heart failure treated? Treating heart failure depends on the severity of your condition. Early treatment can improve symptoms fairly quickly, but you should still get regular testing every three to six months. The main goal of treatment is to increase your lifespan. Medication Early stages of heart failure may be treated with medications to help relieve your symptoms and prevent your condition from getting worse. Certain medications are prescribed to: improve your heart’s ability to pump blood

reduce blood clots

reduce your heart rate, when necessary

remove excess sodium and replenish potassium levels

reduce cholesterol levels Always speak with your doctor before taking new medications. Some medications are completely off-limits to people with heart failure, including naproxen (Aleve, Naprosyn) and ibuprofen (Advil, Midol). Surgery Some people with heart failure will need surgery, such as coronary bypass surgery. During this surgery, your surgeon will take a healthy piece of artery and attach it to the blocked coronary artery. This allows the blood to bypass the blocked, damaged artery and flow through the new one. Your doctor may also suggest an angioplasty. In this procedure, a catheter with a small balloon attached is inserted into the blocked or narrowed artery. Once the catheter reaches the damaged artery, your surgeon inflates a balloon to open the artery. Your surgeon may need to place a permanent stent, or wire mesh tube, into the blocked or narrowed artery. A stent permanently holds your artery open and can help prevent further narrowing of the artery. Other people with heart failure will need pacemakers to help control heart rhythms. These small devices are placed into the chest. They can slow your heart rate down when the heart is beating too quickly or increase heart rate if the heart is beating too slowly. Pacemakers are often used along with bypass surgery as well as medications. Heart transplants are used in the final stages of heart failure, when all other treatments have failed. During a transplant, your surgeon removes all or part of your heart and replaces it with a healthy heart from a donor.

How can you prevent heart failure? A healthy lifestyle can help treat heart failure and prevent the condition from developing in the first place. Losing weight and exercising regularly can significantly decrease your risk of heart failure. Reducing the amount of salt in your diet can also lower your risk. Other healthy lifestyle habits include: reducing alcohol intake

quitting smoking

avoiding foods high in fat

getting an adequate amount of sleep