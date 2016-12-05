Drug overdose meaning

A drug overdose is taking too much of a substance, whether it’s prescription, over-the-counter, legal, or illegal. Drug overdoses may be accidental or intentional. If you’ve taken more than the recommended amount of a drug or enough to have a harmful effect on your body’s functions, you have overdosed. An overdose can lead to serious medical complications, including death. The severity of a drug overdose depends on the drug, the amount taken, and the physical and medical history of the person who overdosed.

Risk factors

Several factors can increase the risk of a drug overdose. These include: Improper storage of drugs: Improperly stored drugs can be easy targets for small children, who are curious and tend to put things in their mouth. It’s easy for children to get into and accidently overdose on drugs that aren’t properly sealed and stored away from them. Not knowing or following dosage instructions: Even adults can overdose on medication if they don’t follow the instructions. Accidently taking too much or taking your doses sooner than directed can easily lead to an overdose of a drug that is otherwise safe for you. History of misuse or addiction: Intentionally misusing prescription drugs or using illicit drugs can put you at risk of a drug overdose, particularly if it happens often or if you become addicted. This risk increases if you use multiple drugs, mix different drugs, or use them with alcohol. History of mental disorders: Mental disorders can also be risk factors for a drug overdose. Depression and suicidal thoughts can be overdose triggers. This is especially true if these symptoms are not being treated.

Symptoms

The symptoms of a drug overdose may vary depending on the person, drug, and amount taken. However, universal symptoms include: nausea and vomiting

drowsiness

loss of consciousness

trouble breathing

difficulty walking

agitation

aggression or violence

enlarged pupils

tremors

convulsions

hallucinations or delusions You should seek medical help immediately if you have these symptoms or witness them in someone else and suspect they may have overdosed. The most obvious way to tell if these symptoms indicate overdose is if you know you have taken drugs or have seen someone else take drugs. Getting medical help quickly can make a big difference in the effectiveness of drug overdose treatment.

Treatment

Treatment for a drug overdose varies depending on the situation. Knowing how much of what drug was ingested can be extremely helpful during treatment. However, this information is not always available. General treatment strategies that healthcare providers may use include: clearing the airway or inserting a breathing tube when there is a problem with breathing

giving activated charcoal, which acts in the digestive tract to absorb the drug

inducing vomiting to remove the substance from the stomach

pumping the stomach to remove the substance from the stomach

giving intravenous fluids to help speed up the body’s removal of the substance The healthcare provider may be able to use an antidote for certain drug overdoses. For example, the drug naloxone can help reverse the effects of a heroin overdose.

Preventing an overdose