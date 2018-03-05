After a flu season that hit hard in Australia and the United States, scientists are trying to see what lessons can be applied to the vaccine for next winter’s season.

After a bad flu season in the Southern Hemisphere last fall, many in the healthcare community in the United States had braced themselves.

“Many of us anticipated that we were going to have a flu season that was on the severe end of the spectrum. It certainly was and it certainly continues to be,” Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Tennessee, told Healthline.

But even with the knowledge of Australia’s flu season, the flu still hit hard in the United States.

“Most of us were bracing for an onslaught, but it’s still a siege even if you know it’s coming,” Stephen Morse, PhD, a professor of epidemiology and an influenza expert at Columbia University in New York, told Healthline.

Experts say this year’s flu season has probably peaked, or at the very least plateaued. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has already started work on next year’s vaccine.

Preliminary reports on the effectiveness of this year’s vaccine suggest there was a 25 percent level of effectiveness against the H3N2 strain. For those aged 65 and older, the vaccine was only 17 percent effective. In older children and adults under 65, the effectiveness was even lower.

In a statement , FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb says efforts are underway to see what can be done to improve effectiveness for future vaccines.

“We’re striving to better understand why we saw reduced effectiveness of this year’s influenza vaccines against one strain of influenza A, called H3N2. It was this strain that caused much of the influenza-related illness this flu season,” he said.

Schaffner says there are obvious lessons to be learned from this year’s flu season.

“The paramount lesson is one that we already knew but it was painfully reinforced: Science needs to provide us a better influenza vaccine,” he said.