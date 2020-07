When you become pregnant , everything that happens to you can affect not just your body, but that of your unborn child. This realization can make dealing with illness more complicated. In the past, if you got a cold or became sick with the flu , you may have taken an over-the-counter (OTC) decongestant . But now you might wonder whether it’s safe . Although medications can relieve your symptoms, you don’t want the drug causing problems for the baby. Many medications can be taken while pregnant, so treating a cold or flu during pregnancy doesn’t have to be a stressful experience.