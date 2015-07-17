According to the University of Michigan Health System
and most OB-GYNs, it’s best to avoid all medications in the first 12 weeks
of pregnancy. That’s a critical time for the development of your baby’s vital organs. Many doctors also recommend caution after 28 weeks
. Speak with your doctor before taking any medication if you’re pregnant or trying to get pregnant. Several medications are considered safe after 12 weeks of pregnancy. These include:
- menthol rub on your chest, temples, and under the nose
- nasal strips, which are sticky pads that open congested airways
- cough drops or lozenges
- acetaminophen (Tylenol) for aches, pains, and fevers
- cough suppressant at night
- expectorant during the day
- calcium-carbonate (Mylanta, Tums) or similar medications for heartburn, nausea, or upset stomach
- plain cough syrup
- dextromethorphan (Robitussin) and dextromethorphan-guaifenesin (Robitussin DM) cough syrups
Avoid all-in-one medications that combine ingredients to tackle many symptoms. Instead, choose single medications for the symptoms you’re dealing with. You should also avoid the following medications
while pregnant unless recommended by your doctor. They increase the risk for problems:
- aspirin (Bayer)
- ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin)
- naproxen (Aleve, Naprosyn)
- codeine
- Bactrim, an antibiotic