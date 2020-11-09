Share on Pinterest The flu season is off to a slow start this year. Capuski / Getty Images

With the COVID-19 pandemic still surging, the seasonal flu is off to a slow start.

Some health experts have anticipated a milder flu season due to the pandemic restrictions in place.

It’s unclear how flu season will continue to play out.

Flu season is off to a slow start in the United States, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Iowa is currently the only jurisdiction seeing notable flu activity, but even there, transmission remains low.

Overall, the percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for influenza so far is 0.1 percent, which is significantly lower than what the country has reported around this time in recent years.

The CDC reported Friday that influenza-like illness (ILI) levels are at 1.3 percent, which is below the national baseline of 2.6 percent.

Much of that, though, is likely due to illness linked to COVID-19, according to the CDC.

“There is less flu activity right now than we’ve seen at this same time in previous years. Very few influenza viruses are being detected,” a CDC spokesperson told Healthline.

Some health experts have anticipated a milder flu season, at least in the beginning, due to the pandemic restrictions in place that resulted in historically low flu rates over the summer months.

The low activity we’re currently seeing doesn’t mean we’re free from a twindemic, during which both the new coronavirus and the flu are swirling around. There’s still plenty of time for the flu to strike.