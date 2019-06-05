New safety standards were implemented to deter children from eating the pods. Share on Pinterest New safety standards were supposed to make the pods safer. Getty Images While the internet’s obsession with eating detergent laundry pods has subsided, the products remain a serious household danger, especially for young children. According to new research published June 3 in the journal Pediatrics, the number of children ages 6 and under exposed to liquid laundry detergent packets has declined slightly in recent years, but exposures are still frequent. In older individuals, including teens and adults, harmful exposures to these products have actually increased. “The numbers are still unacceptably high,” said Dr. Gary A. Smith, DrPH, director of the Center for Injury Research and Policy at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, and a co-author of the research. Smith and his team looked at data pulled from the National Poison Data System to track calls to poison centers related to detergent pods between 2012 and 2017. During that time there were a reported 72,947 exposures to liquid laundry detergent packets. The vast majority of exposures — more than 90 percent — occurred in children under the age of 6.

New safety standards Trends in terms of hospital admissions and serious health outcomes among young children rose from 2012 to 2015. Exposures peaked in 2015 and subsequently began to decline. That decline is attributed to new voluntary safety standards enacted that year by the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM). Those standards included using child-resistant containers, opaque packaging, minimum “burst strength” (to make the packets more difficult to pop open), and the use of a bittering agent on the packets to discourage consumption. However, the decline in exposures following these safety standards was less than expected. The study authors argue that while the new safety standards did usher in some new protections, they still fall short of the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). Enacted in 1970, the PPPA is considered a milestone in the prevention of child poisoning. ASTM standards for detergent pods allow some flexibility in terms of packaging and do not require strict adherence to the PPPA. “Requiring that all liquid laundry detergent packet packaging be PPPA-compliant would be an important next step in reducing child access to these products,” said Smith.

A ‘candy-like’ item for kids and adults Liquid detergent pods are a novel invention, only beginning to appear in the U.S. marketplace in 2012. Consumers quickly took note of the products, due to their unique look — often described as candy-like. Public health officials did too. One year after appearing in the United States, an infant died after ingesting contents from one of the packets. Liquid laundry packets are more concentrated and more toxic than traditional detergents, although researchers say it isn’t clear why. Exposure to soap and detergent products can lead to a host of health problems including chemical burns, eye damage, brain damage, coma, and death. During the study period, a total of eight deaths were reported, although the majority of them, six, occurred in adults with mental or cognitive disabilities. As medical director of the Fresno/Madera division of the California Poison Control System, Dr. Rais Vohra says he’s aware of how serious these exposures can be, across all ages, and has dealt with severe exposures among adults. “That was when we first realized that this was not just a kid issue. That really adults, even normal functional adults, but especially adults with cognitive issues who just see a bowl of these things sitting out and think that it’s a piece of fruit and then they just bite into it or something like that,” he told Healthline. The bright, gummy aesthetic of the products are part of their allure, but also clearly part of what makes them dangerous and confusing. “Whenever we do educational outreach with kids this age, the 5 to 6 year old age range, it’s really surprising. You could show them these products and they can have trouble distinguishing them from candies and gummies and things. The same with older adults who may have cognitive issues or dementia,” said Vohra.