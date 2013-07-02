The Kisai Intoxicated Breathalyzer Watch gives you a digital read-out of your blood alcohol level and can tell you when it’s time to call a cab.

If your friends have told you one too many times that you’ve had one too many, there’s a watch for you.

With a quick twist of the flask-like cap, blowing into the side of the Kisai Intoxicated Breathalyzer Watch will give you a digital readout of your blood alcohol concentration (BAC).

For $149, you can get yourself a stainless steel, rechargeable drinking buddy who’ll accurately gauge when it’s time to call it a night.

The watch’s designer, Tokyoflash, says the device isn’t meant to be used as a safeguard to determine if you’ve had too much to drink before driving. They, like everyone else sharing the road, remind people that drinking and driving is never a good idea.

“It is relatively accurate and does not require calibration. It’s a fun watch design though, and we don’t advise people use it as a breathalyzer when considering driving,” Paul Cooper, spokesman for Tokyoflash Japan, said in an interview with Healthline. “In fact, we advise that people do not drink and drive under any circumstances. We regard the product as a fun watch that you can use with your friends to see how drunk you are.”