Obesity can trigger type 2 diabetes and other diseases, and a new study claims it can also impact bone density and muscle mass.

Obese patients have a greater risk of falling and breaking bones, a syndrome that researchers at Florida State University call osteosarcopenic obesity. The syndrome is the result of an all-too-common complication of obesity—deteriorating bone density and muscle mass.

“It used to be the thinking that the heavier you were, the better your bones would be because the bones were supporting more weight,” said Jasminka Ilich-Ernst, a nutrition professor at Florida State. “But that’s only true to a certain extent.”

Ilich-Ernst outlines osteosarcopenic obesity in next month’s issue of Ageing Research Reviews. Years ago, she began searching for links between bone and muscle strength and fat mass. She said many scientists were looking at bone issues but failing to consider muscle mass and strength, as well as fat tissue.

She says that abdominal fat (which is more toxic than fat found in other places in the body) has a more negative impact on bone and muscle strength and can also boost inflammation. She said the medical community typically focuses on the impacts of obesity on the cardiovascular system and the risk for other illnesses; there isn’t much focus on the impacts on bone density and muscle mass.

“We still don’t have the criteria to diagnose [osteosarcopenic obesity],” Ilich-Ernst said, noting that there are individual tests to gauge obesity, bone density, and muscle mass. “Anyone with a BMI of 30 or more is considered obese, so those above 30 might be at risk for osteosarcopenic obesity,” she added.

