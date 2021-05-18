Share on Pinterest Ohio officials are running a weekly $1 million lottery for 5 weeks. Stephen Zenner/Bloomberg via Getty Images Ohio is offering state residents who are vaccinated against COVID-19 a chance to win big.

Many experts think these tactics may help, but there’s also a potential downside to cash incentives.

While some businesses are offering free beer or donuts to people who have gotten their COVID-19 vaccine, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is banking on an even bigger prize to encourage more people to roll up their sleeve. A chance to win $1 million. The state will hold five weekly drawings starting May 26, giving away millions to vaccinated state residents who opt into the lottery. Those under 18 who opt in will be entered to win full scholarships to any of Ohio's state colleges and universities. But will this or other incentives work?

Cash incentives may increase vaccination rates The goal of state incentives is to protect as many people in the community from COVID-19 as possible by increasing vaccination rates. This includes indirectly protecting those who can’t be vaccinated right now — such as children under 12 — and the immunocompromised who may not benefit as much from the vaccines. A study done by the UCLA COVID-19 Health and Politics Project suggests that offering cash incentives might help get us there. The project involved surveys of more than 75,000 people over the last 10 months. Unvaccinated people were randomly assigned to groups so researchers could see how participants responded to different incentives. Researchers found that around one-third of people said they would be more likely to get vaccinated if offered $100, reports The New York Times. When the incentive was $25, this dropped to 28 percent. Several states and cities are trying this kind of approach. Maryland is offering $100 to state employees who get vaccinated. West Virginia is offering a $100 savings bond to 16- to 35-year-olds who choose to get vaccinated. Detroit is going one step further, offering $50 prepaid debit cards to people who drive someone to their vaccine appointment. Dr. A. Mark Fendrick, director of the University of Michigan’s Center for Value-Based Insurance Design (V-BID) in Ann Arbor, Michigan, said he’s glad some states are opting to give incentives to people who get vaccinated, rather than emphasizing what they can’t do if they skip the vaccine. “I prefer that they’re using ‘carrots’ as the predominant intervention, as opposed to ‘sticks,’” he said. With childhood vaccinations, states use more of a stick approach, where children can’t attend school unless they’re vaccinated. Many experts think that states may be on the right track, but there’s also a potential downside to cash incentives. The UCLA Project found that when offered a monetary payment, around 15 percent of people were less likely to get vaccinated. This was the same whether you offered them $100 or $25. An earlier study found something similar. Researchers offered people a cash payment to participate in a hypothetical clinical trial. People who were offered higher amounts were more likely to think the study was riskier — even though the description of the procedures was the same for all groups. “Paying people to be vaccinated might, similarly, lead them to infer that it is riskier than they would otherwise assume,” wrote the authors recently in The New York Times.

Best type of incentive still to be determined So what about a lottery? “It is my belief that financial incentives will be appealing to low-income people, more so than to higher income people,” said Fendrick. “Also, the idea of a bigger windfall payment, as opposed to a smaller guaranteed one, is likely to move more people off the needle,” he said. Another thing to be sorted out is the best time to give people an incentive for being vaccinated. The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna-NIAID vaccines require people to receive two doses for full protection. In contrast, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a one-dose regimen. If you give people an incentive after the first dose of one of the mRNA vaccines, they might not come back for the second dose. “I would really like to see people become eligible [for an incentive] only after they complete the full vaccine course,” said Fendrick. “Or that additional incentives are provided to make sure that people who received their first shot completed the two doses.” Maryland’s incentive program for state employees is only open to people who are fully vaccinated. People in Ohio are entered into the lottery after their first dose. We won’t know how well these incentives work until health policy researchers take a look at the data. Fendrick said this might involve comparing vaccine rates across comparable states, such as Ohio and Michigan — one with a vaccine lottery, the other without. “It’s really going to come down to figuring out: Given that incentives work, which one works best?” he said.