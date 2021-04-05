Share on Pinterest Lea Suzuki/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

A recent survey of epidemiologists, virologists, and infectious disease specialists found that many worry new mutations of the coronavirus could render current vaccines useless within a year.

Pharma manufacturers are currently in the process of developing booster shots to address specific variants.

As of April 5, 167 million vaccine doses have been administered in the United States.

As COVID-19 vaccinations increase drastically in the United States, experts are keeping a wary eye on the rising number of coronavirus variants.

The survey was conducted by the People’s Vaccine Alliance. It polled 77 experts from top academic institutions from 28 countries.

Nearly a third of the experts surveyed said that we have 9 months or less before the current vaccines are rendered ineffective.

Fewer than 1 in 8 said the vaccines would remain effective, despite mutations.

And 88 percent said that low vaccine coverage in many countries increases the chances for vaccine-resistant mutations to occur.

“This is a big concern, especially since we are still behind on our vaccine efforts,” said Dr. Purvi Parikh, an allergist and immunologist at NYU Langone Health. “We need there to be 70 to 80 percent of the population vaccinated before we can let our guard down with variants emerging. The virus can still replicate and mutate.”

“The concept of COVID-19 ‘booster shots’ after initial vaccination is a reality we should accept,” added Dr. Robert Glatter, emergency physician at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York.

“With the inevitable rise of variants, we will need to continually update COVID vaccinations such that an annual booster shot will be required in the foreseeable future,” he said.