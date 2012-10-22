The flu shot A flu shot can make your life easier. A brief needle stick or nasal spray can protect you from this dangerous illness. It’s particularly important for certain groups of people, such as older adults, healthcare workers, and pregnant women, to make sure they get their flu shot. Influenza, or the flu, is not just a simple cold. The following symptoms that often accompany the flu are more severe than the symptoms of the common cold: high fever

chills

body aches

sore throat

cough

fatigue The flu can catch you by surprise with its intensity and leave you feeling sick for many days. It can also lead to life-threatening complications. According to the American Lung Association, 3,000 to 49,000 Americans die from influenza-related causes each year. Learn how the flu vaccine may help you stay safe and healthy this flu season.

How does the flu vaccine work? Getting the annual flu vaccine is a safe, effective way to prevent the flu. The vaccine causes your body to develop antibodies to several strains of the influenza virus. These antibodies help protect your body against infection. Many strains of the influenza virus exist. They’re constantly mutating and changing. The seasonal flu vaccine is changed every year to keep up with the three strains of the virus that research suggests will be most common in the upcoming flu season. You need to get a new vaccine every year to stay safe. You can get the flu at any point during the year, but flu season occurs in the fall and winter. Infections tend to peak between November and March. It’s a good idea to get vaccinated in the early fall, before flu season begins. You can receive the flu vaccine as a shot, or injection. A nasal spray option is also available.

Who needs the flu vaccine? Everyone can benefit from the flu vaccine, but it’s crucial for people in certain groups. Getting the flu puts you at risk of secondary infections and serious complications, especially if you’re in a high-risk group. Possible complications include: pneumonia

bronchitis

sinus infections

ear infections The very young have an increased chance of developing complications from the flu. It’s important for them to stay up to date on their flu vaccinations. It’s also important to make the flu vaccine a priority if you: are 65 or older

live in a nursing home or care facility

have a chronic health condition, such as diabetes, asthma, heart disease, or HIV

have a weakened immune system

are a healthcare worker who may be exposed to people who are sick Pregnant women Pregnant women should get vaccinated, no matter what stage of pregnancy they’re in. If you’re pregnant, changes in your heart, lungs, and immune system make the symptoms of the flu more dangerous for you and your developing fetus. Among other concerns, getting the flu raises your risk of premature labor and delivery. Getting the flu shot will help protect you and your unborn baby, even after birth. If you’re concerned about thimerosal, a mercury-based preservative used in flu vaccines, you can request a preservative-free vaccine. Women who are breast-feeding If you’re breastfeeding, you should also get a flu vaccine to protect yourself and to pass on protective antibodies to your baby. This will lower your baby’s chance of getting the flu. Once your baby is 6 months old, they can safely be given the vaccine.

Who shouldn’t get the flu vaccine? If you want to get a flu vaccine but you’re feeling sick, ask your doctor or pharmacist if you should get immunized. If you only have a mild cold, it should be safe for you to get vaccinated. You may need to wait if you have a high fever. Some people may not be eligible for the flu vaccine, including: infants under 6 months old

people who’ve had a severe reaction to a flu vaccine in the past

people with a history of Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS), which is a disorder that causes weakness and paralysis In rare cases, some people have developed GBS after receiving a vaccination. Your doctor may advise you to specifically avoid the nasal spray if you: are over 50 years old

are pregnant

have a weakened immune system

have a chronic health condition, such as asthma, heart disease, or lung disease

have a severe allergy to chicken eggs Both the nasal spray and injection include egg proteins. If you’re allergic to eggs, they may cause a severe allergic reaction. However, some people with an egg allergy can safely get a flu shot. Talk to your doctor to find out if the flu vaccine is a safe option for you. Your doctor may also advise you that your child should avoid the nasal spray if they’re between 6 months and 2 years old. Ask your doctor if the flu vaccine is a safe option for you or your child. If it’s not, talk to your doctor about alternative ways to prevent the flu.

What are the side effects of the flu vaccine? In general, flu vaccines are very safe. Side effects are usually mild and go away on their own. In rare cases, people experience more severe reactions. Side effects of the injection You can’t get the flu from getting a flu shot. A small amount of the influenza virus is used to make the flu shot. However, the final injectable vaccine doesn’t contain any live virus. And it can’t produce an active infection in your body. You may experience soreness in the spot where you get the flu shot. That’s caused by your immune system’s reaction to the vaccine. This reaction allows your body to produce protective antibodies to fight off the real influenza virus. You may also experience some of the following side effects after getting the flu shot: a fever

muscle aches

a headache

nausea

fainting A small number of people experience more severe reactions. Life-threatening allergic reactions to the flu shot are rare. Side effects of the nasal spray The nasal spray contains the live flu virus in a weakened form. Some people, usually children, develop some mild, flu-like symptoms after using the nasal spray.