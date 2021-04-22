Share on Pinterest People wait in line for the grocery store after a massive snow storm in Texas. Thomas Ryan Allison/Bloomberg via Getty Images Climate change is a serious health threat for everyone but especially for communities that are already vulnerable.

Geographic proximity to polluting facilities, for example, is a way in which disadvantaged communities of color are made vulnerable to climate change.

Past policies can have a domino public health effect from generation to generation. Over the past year, the COVID-19 pandemic and the overlapping cultural reckoning over racial injustice have shed light on the stark socioeconomic and public health disparities experienced by people of color domestically and worldwide. Today, those same needed conversations are happening around how we approach another global crisis and its associated public health ramifications — climate change. While research and the work of activists have long highlighted just how grave the impacts of our planet’s worsening climate crisis are on communities of color worldwide, experts say it’s a problem that isn’t being discussed enough.

Rising temperatures and comorbidities Climate change is a serious health threat for people from all walks of life, but it is a major concern for communities already vulnerable due to societal inequities. A person's health can be affected by their home's geographic location, whether they have access to medical care or other key resources, and how much money they make. Climate change is an overarching threat that touches on all of these things — those who are disadvantaged are at greater risk of suffering most from its negative effects. This is acutely true for people of color. If you live near a factory that pollutes the air, it puts you and your children at increased health risks. Living in an area with few hospitals or physicians means less access to preventive care, putting people at increased risk for various health conditions. And when disaster strikes — such as when a hurricane or massive snowstorm cuts power — not having enough resources to get to a safe area can imperil your health. There's been a "real lack of federal support for any research into climate change and its effects on health, broadly defined. I hope it will change with this new [presidential] administration, and they won't have any issue talking about health inequalities and the exacerbation of health inequalities because of climate change," said Sabrina McCormick, PhD, an associate professor of environmental and occupational health at The George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health. McCormick told Healthline that it has long been known just how damaging climate change can be on those already experiencing health inequities in the United States and beyond. Exposure to air pollutants released by greenhouse gases and geographic proximity to polluting facilities, for example, are ways in which disadvantaged communities of color are made especially vulnerable to climate change. "We know that warming temperatures exacerbate cardiovascular risks and other kinds of health issues that are caused by and made worse by climate change," McCormick said. When asked if enough is being done to address these problems, McCormick quickly responded "no." "We are not doing anywhere near enough to identify what those inequalities are, address them, and even more importantly, how to prevent them," she said. McCormick said that when you live with multiple comorbidities, or preexisting illnesses at once, you are already more susceptible to new emergent health threats brought about by something like climate change. A 2017 review in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine looked at the impact several common comorbid conditions — obesity, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, and hypertension — had on racial and ethnic disparities in risk of death. They found that American Indians and Black Americans had significantly elevated rates of co-occurrence and elevated mortality disparities than their white counterparts. There are multiple reasons that certain demographic groups are more likely to have higher comorbidities, including unequal access to healthcare and prejudice from the medical community. Recent studies have also found that facing racism in society, day in and day out, can take a measurable toll on health. McCormick said the elevated presence of these chronic conditions in Black and brown communities makes them susceptible to the onslaught of new health challenges from climate change.

How the environment can take a toll on health Changes in climate can have downstream effects on health that may not seem clear at first. For instance, heat is a big risk for many communities. Sharp increases in heat can exacerbate diabetes or heart disease conditions, which run high in marginalized communities. "Heat is a big example that we see across American communities of color and communities of lower socioeconomic status. They tend to be living in hotter areas, so if you have an extreme heat wave, not only is it already hotter to begin with but there isn't the infrastructure necessary to cool those communities," McCormick said. She cited lack of access to air-conditioning and needed green spaces in these communities, especially those that might be in more urban, built-up areas without access to public parks. This is a crucial concern in so-called "heat islands," which refers to urban areas that experience higher temperatures than other areas because their concrete, building, and road-heavy environs trap and re-emit the sun's heat, unlike more open, grassy, rural areas. Why is this an issue of another racial disparity? A 2013 study found that ethnic minorities, overall, were more likely to live in these urban heat islands than white people. Zeroing in further, Black people were 52 percent more likely to live in these areas than their white peers. For many marginalized communities, it's often impossible to avoid living in these areas. Diana Grigsby-Toussaint, PhD, an associate professor in the department of behavioral and social sciences and the department of epidemiology at the Brown University School of Public Health, said the practice "redlining" — a racist segregationist practice begun in the 1930s that essentially kept Black Americans in poorer, resource-deficient neighborhoods — might be one reason why these communities have such limited access to green areas, to begin with. She told Healthline that having access to these types of areas could counter the heat island effect and make it easier to spend time outdoors and purify the air, thus attenuating exposure to air pollution. The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) says these heat island areas pose major climate change-fueled health risks to their residents. Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are more likely with the increase of heat waves in these areas. Older adults and young children at high risk for death from extreme heat is a serious concern. Heat can also have an impact on generations just being born. A 2015 study in the journal Paediatric and Perinatal Epidemiology found that infant mortality rates during California heat waves from 1999 to 2011 were highest for Black babies.

Geographic inequities The stains of racial inequities are old and can seem indelibly dyed in the fabric of our society. Oftentimes past policies, like redlining, can have a domino public health effect down through generation to generation. And these effects can be exacerbated by climate change. Grigsby-Toussaint said that marginalized communities have been granted fewer protections from environmental pollutants than their white, wealthier counterparts. She cited one 2017 report from the NAACP that revealed Black Americans are more likely to live within a half-mile of a natural gas facility. She said this is especially concerning since a 2020 study showed that county-level mortality rates from COVID-19 were tied with higher exposure rates to harmful air pollution. The study found that people were exposed to PM2.5, a measure of particulate matter, or particle pollution inhalation. Long-term exposure to PM2.5 increases exposure and risk to a number of health problems, especially respiratory illnesses. The reality is that the poorest communities of color are often the most at-risk victims to the public health impact of climate change. And these are not new problems. A report from 1987 found that a person’s race in the United States was the key to figuring out just where you might find exposure to unhealthy, often deadly toxic waste. “This concern has been focused upon the adverse environmental and health effects of toxic chemicals and other hazardous substances emanating from operating hazardous waste treatment, storage and disposal facilities as well as thousands of abandoned waste sites,” the paper reads. “Efforts to address this issue, however, have largely ignored the specific concerns of African Americans, Hispanic Americans, Asian Americans, Pacific Islanders and Native Americans. Unfortunately, racial and ethnic Americans are far more likely to be unknowing victims of exposure to such substances,” the paper states. Flash forward more than three decades and not much has changed. A 2020 report finds that “The areas near Superfund sites are disproportionately populated by communities of color and low-income communities.” These superfund sites, which are contaminated by extremely hazardous chemicals, are at great risk of flooding due to climate change-induced sea-level rise.