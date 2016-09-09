Overview As warmer weather occurs, we tend to spend more time outside under the hot sun. It’s important to know the difference between heat stroke and heat exhaustion. Knowing the signs and symptoms of these two conditions could save your life or that of a loved one.

Symptoms Symptoms related to heat stroke or heat exhaustion can be very serious. Developing muscle cramping may be the first indication that you are developing a heat-related illness. Other symptoms include: Heat exhaustion symptoms Heat stroke symptoms general weakness elevated body temperature above 103F (39.4C) increased heavy sweating rapid and strong pulse or heart rate a weak but faster pulse or heart rate loss or change of consciousness nausea or vomiting hot, red, dry, or moist skin possible fainting pale, cold, clammy skin A heat stroke can be much more serious that heat exhaustion.

Causes The main cause of a heat-related illness is your body’s inability to cool itself. Sweat is your body’s natural tool for cooling you down. If you overexercise or work strenuously in hot weather or a heated room, your body may have difficulty producing enough sweat to keep you cool. Other causes of heat exhaustion include: dehydration

wearing heavier, tight clothing

consuming alcohol If you are experiencing heat exhaustion for an extended period of time, it can lead to heat stroke. Heat stroke can come on quickly if it is very hot or you are overexerting yourself. That’s why it’s important to begin treatment at the first signs of heat exhaustion.

Risk factors Certain factors can increase your risk for heat exhaustion and heat stroke, though anyone can develop either condition. The following factors can increase your risk for heat sensitivity: Age. Infants and children under the age of 4 and adults aged 65 and older are at increased risk for heat-related illnesses. That is because your ability to regulate temperature is more difficult at these ages.

Prescription medications. Some medications used to treat high blood pressure or heart conditions may reduce your ability to stay hydrated. Dehydration can cause heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Obesity. Your body retains more heat when you weigh more. It can also be more difficult to cool your body down if you are overweight.

Sudden temperature changes. When you rapidly move from a colder to a warmer climate, such as going on vacation in a hotter location, your body may not be able to adjust to the warmer weather. You may have more difficulty regulating your body temperature as a result.

A high heat index. Heat index is a measurement that factors in humidity along with the outside temperature to determine how hot it feels to you and your body. If the humidity is high, your sweat evaporates more easily and you may have a harder time cooling yourself down. If the heat index is greater than 91°F(32.8°C), you should focus on prevention methods.

Diagnosis Seek medical attention immediately if you believe you’re having a heat stroke. Your doctor will likely be able to diagnose heat exhaustion or heat stroke based on your symptoms, but they may decide to run tests to confirm the diagnosis or check for complications: A blood test may be used to check your sodium or potassium levels to help determine if you are dehydrated.

A sample of your urine may be taken. Dark yellow urine may be a sign of dehydration.

Muscle function tests may be performed.

Your doctor runs tests to check your kidney function.

X-rays and other imaging tests can be used to determine if you have any internal organ damage.

Treatment If you begin experiencing symptoms of heat exhaustion, try to find a cooler location if possible. For example, if you are outside, look for a shady area. If you are indoors, remove a layer of clothing or turn on the air conditioning. You may also want to lie down, or if that isn’t possible, stop doing any strenuous activities. That may help your body regulate temperature. Drink water or a sports drink to help rehydrate yourself. Sports drinks have electrolytes, which your body loses through excessive sweating. If you have become nauseated or vomit, seek help from a medical doctor right away. A heat stroke is considered a medical emergency. Call your local emergency services immediately if you suspect that you’re having a heat stroke. Your doctor may place you in a bath of cold ice water to lower your temperature quickly. They may also mist your skin with water, pack you in ice packs, or wrap you in a special cooling blanket. If the coldness causes you to shiver, your doctor may give you medications to stop the shivering. This might increase your body temperature.

Outlook With treatment, you can fully recover from heat exhaustion. Early intervention can also stop it from progressing to heat stroke. Experiencing a heat stroke is an emergency. If left untreated, it can cause damage to your: heart

kidneys

muscles

brain Your risk for serious complications, including death, increases the longer treatment is delayed.