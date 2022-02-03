Share on Pinterest Boris Jovanovic/Stocksy United A healthy diet can reduce the chance of fetal growth restriction and high blood pressure during pregnancy.

Researchers examined the diets of 762 pregnant people.

People who are pregnant or trying to conceive can benefit from certain dietary changes. A healthy diet in pregnancy lowers the chance of fetal growth restriction. Research presented at the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine’s annual meeting showed that people who had a diet that ranked highly on the Healthy Eating Index (HEI) in pregnancy had 67 percent less chance of experiencing fetal growth restriction and 54 percent less chance of having high blood pressure during pregnancy. “We know that nutrition and the food we eat has such a significant impact on health outcomes,” Dr. Xiao Yu Wang, author of the study and a resident physician at the Washington University School of Medicine in St Louis, Missouri, said in a press release. “What this research shows us is that HEI is another tool we can use, especially in collaboration with dietitians and nutritionists, to counsel our patients to help improve pregnancy outcomes. HEI also puts the power into the hands of the patient because the tool reveals risk factors that a patient can modify to help create a healthier pregnancy and a better pregnancy outcome,” Wang said.

Details of the study The researchers examined the diets of 762 people either in the third trimester of pregnancy or within 3 months of delivery. The participants were asked to complete a diet questionnaire. The researchers then assessed the diets using the Healthy Eating Index from the Department of Agriculture. The index gives a diet a ranking between 1 to 100 based on how healthy it is. The higher the HEI score, the healthier the diet. People who had an HEI score of 70 or above had lower rates of fetal growth restriction (FGR). This is when a baby weighs less than 9 out of 10 babies and has a higher chance of complications like stillbirth. Dana Hunnes, PhD, a senior dietitian at the University of California, Los Angeles and author of the book “Recipe for Survival”, said the findings of the study aren’t surprising. “In-utero development is among the most important development that happens in a person’s life and absolutely can have long-term effects on a person’s health,” Hunnes told Healthline. “It is thought that epigenetics may play a role — the way the environment interacts with our genetics [turning on and off gene expression], and it is also understood better now how maternal health [and diet] affects the growth of the fetus and the health of the child [and later adult] as well,” she said.