Several studies in adults have found an association between eating fried foods and the risk of chronic disease.

Generally speaking, eating more fried foods is associated with a greater risk of developing type 2 diabetes, heart disease and obesity ( 12 ).

Heart Disease

Eating fried foods may contribute to high blood pressure, low “good” HDL cholesterol and obesity, which are all risk factors for heart disease ( 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 ).

In fact, two large observational studies found that the more often people ate fried foods, the greater their risk of developing heart disease ( 17 ).

One study found that women eating one or more servings of fried fish per week had a 48% higher risk of heart failure, compared to those who consumed 1–3 servings per month ( 18 ).

On the other hand, increased baked or broiled fish intake was associated with a lower risk.

Another observational study found that a diet high in fried foods was associated with a significantly higher risk of heart attack ( 19 ).

Meanwhile, those who ate a diet high in fruits and vegetables were at a significantly lower risk.

Diabetes

Several studies have found that eating fried foods puts you at a higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes ( 20 , 21 ).

One study found that people who ate fast food more than two times per week were twice as likely to develop insulin resistance, compared to those who ate it less than once a week ( 22 ).

Furthermore, two large observational studies found a strong association between how often participants ate fried food and the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Those consuming 4–6 servings of fried food per week were 39% more likely to develop type 2 diabetes, compared to those consuming less than one serving per week.

Similarly, those who ate fried food seven or more times per week were 55% more likely to develop type 2 diabetes, compared to those consuming less than one serving per week. ( 23 ).

Obesity

Fried foods contain more calories than their non-fried counterparts, so eating a lot of them can significantly increase your calorie intake.

Furthermore, studies indicate that the trans fats in fried foods may play a significant role in weight gain, as they can affect the hormones that regulate appetite and fat storage ( 24 ).

A study in monkeys found that even in the absence of additional calories, trans fat consumption significantly increased belly fat ( 25 ).

Thus, the problem may be the type of fat, rather than the amount of fat.

In fact, an observational study that reviewed the diets of 41,518 women over eight years found that increasing trans fat intake by 1% resulted in a weight gain of 1.2 pounds (0.54 kg) in normal-weight women.

Among women who were overweight, a 1% increase in trans fat intake resulted in a weight gain of 2.3 pounds (1.04 kg) over the course of the study ( 26 ).

Meanwhile, increases in monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fat intakes were not associated with weight gain.

Regardless of whether it’s because fried food is high in calories or trans fat, multiple observational studies have shown a positive association between its intake and obesity ( 16 , 27 ).

Summary Individuals who regularly consume fried foods may be at a higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes, heart disease and obesity. It seems that the higher your intake, the greater your risk.