As the world of stem cell research advances, more options may become available to patients with RA and other autoimmune diseases. Share on Pinterest Stem cell therapy may soon become a go-to treatment option for patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and similar autoimmune conditions. Though stem cell research has been at the center of debate for years, scientists and doctors say they are excited about the promise that stem cells could hold for a number of medical purposes. The discord surrounding stem cell research is due to the fact that previously stem cells could only be procured from embryonic cells. The moral and ethical debate surrounding the use of these types of cells, however, has waned a bit due to new medical advances. Scientists and researchers no longer have to rely on cells harvested from embryos. In fact, these "master cells" can now be replicated within the patient's own body. These types of adult cells are called induced pluripotent stem cells. They can essentially be made into three other types of cells: neurons, muscle, and skin. Because they are the patient's own cells, there is less risk associated with using them.

Stem Cells That Can Help RA Patients Researchers are working on ways to target these "induced" stem cells to help heal certain target areas or fight certain diseases. These include joint destruction and rheumatoid arthritis. At the moment, scientists are trying to figure out which type will be most useful for targeted cell replacement therapy. This could be promising for patients with RA. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), "although additional research is needed, iPSCs (induced pluripotent stem cells) are already useful tools for drug development and modeling of diseases, and scientists hope to use them in transplantation medicine." An informational fact sheet from Boston Children's Hospital further explains that, "right now, it's not clear which type or types of pluripotent stem cells will ultimately be used to create cells for treatment, but all of them are valuable for research purposes and each type has unique lessons to teach scientists." In addition, the Arthritis Foundation recently raised some eyebrows when they partnered with a stem cell research organization called Celltex. "We are excited about the groundbreaking advancements in adult stem cell research leading toward new treatments and therapies for arthritis patients," Fiona Cunningham, director of community advancement for the Arthritis Foundation South Central Region, said in a statement. The NIH agrees that stem cell treatments could help to further treat these types of illnesses. In a statement, they said, "one of the more perplexing questions in biomedical research is — why does the body's protective shield against infections, the immune system, attack its own vital cells, organs, and tissues? The answer to this question is central to understanding an array of autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis, type 1 diabetes, systemic lupus erythematosus, and Sjogren's syndrome." "Research on stem cells," the statement adds, "is now providing new approaches to strategically remove the misguided immune cells and restore normal immune cells to the body." A study shared by the European League Against Rheumatism (EULAR) showed mixed results in stem cell transplants on patients with RA and related autoimmune diseases, including juvenile idiopathic arthritis, lupus, and Sjogren's syndrome.