Overview Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a chronic inflammatory disease that makes the small joints of your hands and feet painful, swollen, and stiff. It’s a progressive disease that has no cure yet. Without treatment, RA can lead to joint destruction and disability. Early diagnosis and treatment relieves symptoms and improves your quality of life with RA. Treatment depends on your individual condition. Treatment plans usually include disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs) combined with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), and low-dose steroids. Alternative treatments are also available, including the use of the antibiotic minocycline. Let’s take a closer look at the role steroids play in treating RA.

General information about steroids for RA Steroids are technically called corticosteroids or glucocorticoids. They’re synthetic compounds similar to cortisol, a hormone your adrenal glands produce naturally. Until 20 years ago, steroids were the standard treatment for RA. But these standards changed as the harmful effects of steroids became known and as new types of drugs were developed. The current RA guidelines of The American College of Rheumatology now advise doctors to use the lowest possible amount of steroids for the shortest time. Steroids can be taken orally, by injection, or applied topically.

Steroid injections for RA Steroids can be safely injected by your doctor into joints and the area around them for pain and swelling relief. This can be done while you are maintaining your other prescribed drug treatment. The American College of Rheumatology notes that in early RA, steroid injections into the joints most involved can provide local and sometimes systemic relief. This relief may be dramatic, but is not lasting. In some cases, steroid injections have been effective in reducing the size of RA nodules. This provides an alternative to surgery. It’s recommended that injections into the same joint not be done more than once in three months. Dosage The steroids commonly used for injection are methylprednisolone acetate (Depo-Medrol), triamcinolone hexacetonide, and triamcinolone acetonide. Your doctor may also use a local anesthetic when giving you a steroid injection. The dose of methylprednisolone is usually 40 or 80 mg per milliliter. The dose may vary depending on the size of the joint that is being injected. For example, your knee might require a larger dose, up to 80 mg. But your elbow may need only 20 mg.

Topical steroids for RA Topical steroids, both over-the-counter and prescription drugs, are often used by people with arthritis for local pain relief. But topical steroids are not recommended (or mentioned) in the American College of Rheumatology RA guidelines.

Risks of using steroids for RA Steroid use in RA treatment is controversial because of the documented risks involved. Significant risks include: Heart attack: A 2013 review of people diagnosed with RA and taking steroids found a 68 percent increased risk for heart attack. The study involved 8,384 people who were diagnosed with RA between 1997 and 2006. Each 5 mg per day increase in dosage added to the risk.

Osteoporosis: Osteoporosis induced by long-term steroid use is a major risk.

induced by long-term steroid use is a major risk. Mortality: Some observational studies suggest that mortality might be increased with steroid use.

Some observational studies suggest that mortality might be increased with steroid use. Cataracts

Diabetes The risks increase with long-term use and higher dosages.