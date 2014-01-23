The CDC wants local health departments to help restaurants reduce their sodium content, but one study shows the majority of Americans believe individuals and parents are the real root of the obesity problem.

The average American eats out at a fast food or dine-in restaurant five times a week.

On average, fast food contains 1,848 milligrams of sodium per 1,000 calories. At McDonald’s, for example, a Quarter Pounder with Cheese Value Meal with a medium Coke contains 1,275 milligrams of sodium, or more than half of the daily salt intake recommended by most dietary guidelines. At dine-in restaurants, an average meal can yield up to 2,090 milligrams of sodium.

Dr. Tom Frieden, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), wants health departments to work with restaurants to reduce the amount of sodium Americans take in when they dine out, in an effort to shrink waistlines and reduce cases of high blood pressure.

“The bottom line is that it’s both possible and life-saving to reduce sodium, and this can be done by reducing, replacing, and reformulating,” he said Thursday in a statement to the media. “When restaurants rethink how they prepare food and the ingredients they choose to use, healthier options become routine for customers.”

But according to one study released this week, most Americans believe that food-related epidemics like obesity are the fault of individuals, not restaurants or the government.

