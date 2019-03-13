A variety of drugs including insulin have dramatically increased in price. Share on Pinterest Your pharmacist may know if there are cheaper prescription drug options available. Getty Images Have you ever experienced sticker shock when picking up a prescription at the pharmacy? Well, here’s something even more shocking: That drugstore could be charging you hundreds more than a pharmacy down the street for that same medication, according to a new study. In the report, published this month by the U.S. Public Interest Research Group (PIRG) Education Fund, researchers called more than 250 pharmacies across 11 states to check the cash price of 12 common drugs. They found that the price of these medications varied significantly, with large pharmacies charging between 8 percent and 840 percent more than small, independent pharmacies for eight of the surveyed drugs. “People are not aware that they can get their medication for less at another pharmacy,” said Dr. Amy Compton-Phillips, executive vice president and chief clinical officer at Providence St. Joseph Health. “There’s a lack of transparency with the cost of drugs — it’s not published anywhere in a way that’s digestible to the average human being,” she added.

Effect of drug prices on patients Nearly one in four Americans who take prescription drugs say they struggle to afford the medication they need, according to the latest Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Health Tracking Poll. Almost half of those people reported having “only fair or poor health.” When people can’t afford their medication or don’t know that it might be less expensive somewhere else, the state of their health is at risk. “Some patients choose not to pick up their prescription after hearing the cost,” said Alex Luli, PharmD, a pharmacist and health sciences assistant clinical professor at the University of California San Diego’s Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences. “Others might skip doses or cut doses in half to make their medication last longer. If they have family members on the same medication, they may start sharing it, which could create complications and long-term health consequences.” Not taking a medication exactly as prescribed can worsen a person’s chronic conditions and make it harder for doctors to provide quality care, said Compton-Phillips. “What physicians know will have the best odds of working for a patient may not be what the patient ends up putting in their mouth. What’s really scary is that what a doctor sees on a chart could be very different from what a patient actually has in their bloodstream, [leaving them at risk for] harmful interactions,” she said. The affordability of drugs can make a big difference in the lives of individual people. But the vast discrepancies in drug prices across the board have a ripple effect across the population, experts say. “It erodes trust in the entire system. Patients are going to healthcare facilities to feel better and get better, and someone’s taking advantage of them in the end,” said Compton-Phillips.