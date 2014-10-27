Prozac and Zoloft have slightly different uses. The table below lists the conditions each drug is approved to treat.

These medications can also be prescribed for other off-label uses. These may include eating disorders and sleep disorders.

Off-label drug use means that a doctor has prescribed a drug that’s been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a purpose that it hasn’t been approved for. However, a doctor can still use the drug for that purpose. This is because the FDA regulates the testing and approval of drugs, but not how doctors use drugs to treat their patients. So, your doctor can prescribe a drug however they think is best for your care.

Who they treat

Prozac is the only drug approved by the FDA for treating depression in children who are 8 years or older. It’s also used to treat OCD in children who are 7 years or older. Additionally, it treats adults for all of its uses.

Zoloft is approved to treat adults and children who are 6 years or older for OCD. Otherwise, for its other uses, Zoloft is only approved to treat adults.

Other features

The table below compares other features of Prozac and Zoloft.

Brand name Prozac Zoloft What is the generic name? fluoxetine sertraline Is a generic version available? yes yes What form(s) does it come in? oral capsules oral capsules, oral liquid concentrate solution What strengths does it come in? 10 mg, 20 mg, 40 mg, 90 mg oral capsules: 25 mg, 50 mg, 100 mg; oral solution: 20 mg/mL Is it a controlled substance*? no no Is there a risk of withdrawal† with this drug? yes yes Does this drug have potential for misuse¥? no no

* A controlled substance is a drug that is regulated by the government. If you take a controlled substance, your doctor must closely supervise your use of the drug. Never give a controlled substance to anyone else.† If you’ve been taking this drug for longer than a few weeks, do not stop taking it without talking to your doctor. You’ll need to taper off the drug slowly to avoid withdrawal symptoms such as anxiety, sweating, nausea, and sleeping trouble.¥ This drug has a high misuse potential. This means you can get addicted to it. Be sure to take this drug exactly as your doctor tells you to. If you have questions or concerns, talk with your doctor.