Share on Pinterest Experts say leftover food should be refrigerated quickly and then eaten within 3 or 4 days.

Simon McGill/Getty Images A 19-year-old man became critically ill after eating his friend’s leftovers.

Improperly stored leftovers can make you seriously ill.

A few simple precautions can go a long way toward keeping you healthy.

Experts say leftovers should be refrigerated within 2 hours of cooking and eaten within 3 to 4 days. The 2021 case of a 19-year-old man’s severe food poisoning is in the news again after a video describing the incident went viral. The man ate leftover chicken, rice, and lo mein, and within 24 hours he was covered head to toe in a purple rash, his oxygen levels were dropping, and he was being transported by a medical helicopter. And this isn’t the first time something like this has been reported. Eating leftovers seems pretty innocuous — and sure, these are extreme cases — but every year, 1 in 6 people in the United States gets food poisoning. Foodborne illness, indeed, is no picnic and it’s highly preventable. So, how can you have your leftovers and stay healthy, too?

Keep your cool The first step in avoiding food poisoning from leftovers is putting your food away quickly. Wendy Lord, RD, a registered dietitian and nutritional consultant at Sensible Digs, told Healthline, “bacteria multiply rapidly when food is left out at room temperature.” Lord added that bacteria grow when food is between 40°F and 140°F (4°C and 60°C). Experts say that food should be stored within 2 hours of being cooked or within 1 hour if the ambient temperature is above 90°F (32°C). “It’s important to note that not all food is created equal. Some foods will spoil faster than others. For example, dairy products and meat are more perishable than fruits and vegetables,” said Laurier. So, it’s important for food to be refrigerated quickly, but what’s the right method? “Leftovers should be stored in a glass or food-safe plastic container, or wrapped tightly in foil or cling wrap. The goal is to avoid exposure to the air and potential pathogens,” said Lord. Doebrich agreed, adding, “[Leftovers] are best stored in small, shallow containers to allow for quicker cooling.” As for how long you can keep your leftovers after they’re stored, it depends on the item. In most cases, “leftovers can be stored 3 to 4 days in the refrigerator. They can also be stored in the freezer for up to 4 months,” Doebrich said. If you know you won’t eat your leftovers within a few days, skip the refrigerator and put them straight in the freezer.