Novo Nordisk has become the latest major insulin manufacturer to lower the price of its product.

The price reductions have come amid reports of people with diabetes rationing their insulin supplies due to rising costs.

Critics say much of the insulin price increase has occurred because companies have protected their patents and kept generic drugs off the market. Have you been rationing or are you considering rationing your insulin due to surging costs over the past several years? If so, there may be some relief coming from the world’s leading insulin manufacturers. Novo Nordisk, one of the “big three” insulin manufacturers worldwide, is offering an immediate one-time insulin supply option for people in the United States who’ve been rationing their insulin, the company announced earlier this month. The one-time supply is intended to help people bridge the gap until they can find a more sustainable regular source of insulin. The company is also offering $99 multipacks of its insulin pens and vials as well as discounts on its authorized generic insulins. The program is a follow-up to the company’s September 2019 announcement of these new half-priced insulins. “We know some people still struggle to afford their insulin and we want to help. We’ve talked to people, including those who have been critical of us, and it’s clear there is no one solution that will work for everyone, and people need options,” said Doug Langa, executive vice president of North America operations and president of Novo Nordisk Inc., in a press release. “That’s why today, we have made available additional options recognizing the different situations that make insulin unaffordable or inaccessible.” Nordisk is the latest of the major insulin manufacturers to announce expanded affordability options for insulin.

Insulin manufacturers changing In December, Eli Lilly and Company promised to cap insulin costs at $95 a month for both commercially insured and uninsured people, according to a LinkedIn post from Lilly CEO David Ricks. The company also promised to offer free insulin to eligible Americans as well as emergency access to insulin for those rationing it. “You should not have to ration your treatment and you should not have to choose between insulin and putting food on the table,” Ricks wrote in his post. “Your health is too important.” In April, Sanofi, the other one of “big three” manufacturers, announced its own $99 a month insulin program for qualified insurance holders.