Members of a Minnesota caravan after they purchased inexpensive insulin in Canada. Photo via Lija Greenseid For Lija Greenseid, the math was simple. Drive a few hours to pay $56 for a box of Humalog insulin pens for her young daughter with type 1 diabetes or pay as much as $230 at home. The decision, in fact, was a no-brainer for Greenseid and a group of diabetes advocates and patients who made the trek from Minnesota to Canada to buy insulin in early May. That trip trended on social media as members documented their experience buying cheaper insulin from their neighbors in the north under the hashtag #CaravanToCanada. Unlike many people with employer-sponsored health insurance or other discounted plans, Greenseid and her husband are both professional consultants. That meant they had to buy insurance through MNsure, Minnesota's health insurance marketplace created through the Affordable Care Act, and choosing a high-deductible plan they could afford. Their plan left them paying "very close to retail price" for insulin, Greenseid told Healthline, coming to as much as $700 per month. All told, the group that trekked to Canada spent $1,265 on insulin, which had a retail price of over $12,400 in the United States. That's a savings of more than $11,000, Greenseid noted.

Traveling to Canada to buy insulin Traveling to Canada, Mexico, or even farther afield to obtain cheaper drugs and medical care has become something of an American tradition. “The idea is nothing new. Paul Wellstone used to bus people to Canada and back for prescription drug runs in the 1990s,” Travis Paulson, managing director of Northern Minnesota Advocacy Group and a caravan organizer, told Healthline. Greenseid is also no stranger to “insulin tourism.” She’s purchased cheaper insulin, usually without a prescription, in no less than five countries — Greece, Italy, Germany, and Israel in addition to Canada — and always at a discount compared to the price she would have paid in the United States. Paulson, who has type 1 diabetes and lives an hour-and-a-half from the Canadian border, said he’s been getting his insulin there well before this headline-making caravan launched in May. “The fact is that I cannot wait for Congress to fix a broken system,” he said. “I need insulin like people need air to breathe. Without insulin, I would die within 24 hours.” The caravan wasn’t just practical for its members. They posted their journey on social media with the intent to be seen and heard. “I think all of us in the caravan felt a bit of protest in our hearts,” Paulson said. “How and why should we continue to pay 10 times the price other countries pay for life-sustaining insulin?”

A national issue By now, the problem of runaway insulin costs has attracted national attention and more than one person has died from rationing insulin they couldn’t afford. Insulin has also become an avatar of the larger fight against rising prescription drug costs in general with both Democrat and Republican politicians proposing solutions, and drug companies themselves offering to self-regulate. For instance, Democrats have proposed a plan to lower drug prices by tying prescription drug costs to the median drug costs in five other countries. Meanwhile, President Trump has vocally backed Florida’s plan to reimport drugs from Canada, putting him potentially at odds with Alex Azar, the Health and Human Service Secretary he appointed who once described drug importation as a “gimmick,” Politico reported. But those approaches are a problem, said Sally C. Pipes, president and chief executive officer as well as a fellow in healthcare policy at the Pacific Research Institute, a California-based think tank that “champions freedom, opportunity, and personal responsibility… by advancing free-market policy solutions.” For one thing, there’s a safety issue. Pipes pointed out that CanadaDrugs.com was recently fined $34 million for importing counterfeit and unapproved drugs into the United States — not just from Canada but all over the world. Then, there’s some practical facts. “Canada cannot be the drugstore for the United States,” Pipes told Healthline. “Canada has 37 million people, fewer than in the state of California.”