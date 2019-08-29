Share on Pinterest Researchers say changing criteria has resulted in more people being diagnosed with autism. Getty Images

Researchers say the changing criteria for autism may be resulting in an overdiagnosis of the condition.

Some experts, however, say that better diagnostic methods are simply recognizing autism in more individuals and at an earlier age.

Earlier diagnosis allows medical professionals to begin treatments for autism at a younger age.

Autism isn’t what it used to be.

A new study finds that, over time, the differences between individuals diagnosed with autism and those who don’t have autism have decreased.

The researchers say that could mean that more people with less profound symptoms are being diagnosed with the condition.

“The autism category has considerably overextended,” with prevalence rates now 15 times greater than they were a half-century ago, said Laurent Mottron, MD, PhD, DEA, a study author and professor in the department of psychiatry at the University of Montreal, and the chair on cognitive neuroscience in autism.

“Most neurogenetic and child psychiatry disorders that have only a loose resemblance with autism can now be labeled autistic,” he said.

For instance, Mottron said, “you could not [have] ADHD and [autism] before 2013. Now you can.”

He added, while “this is justified in some cases that have both presentations,” it also gives doctors the ability to label someone as having autism who just has “pure” ADHD with “a heavy impact on socialization.”

The findings from the study published in the journal JAMA Psychiatry could indicate that autism is being overdiagnosed.

Or, it could mean that early detection has led to more awareness of the many manifestations of autism, with symptoms ranging from mild to profound.

Either way, “Possible changes in the definition of autism from a narrowly defined and homogenous population toward an inclusive and heterogeneous population may reduce our capacity to build mechanistic models of the condition,” the study concludes.

In other words, the broader definition may make it more challenging to model how the autistic brain works, said Mottron.

He contends that the implications of a broader definition may include loss of specialized knowledge and clinical experience around other conditions now considered forms of autism.

It could also increase strain on available autism services.