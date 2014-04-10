Could you be helping a superbug take hold in your nasal secretions? Although Olympic athletes may seem invincible, even a prime example of Olympian fitness like swimmer Ian “the Thorpedo” Thorpe is at the mercy of tiny microbes. After undergoing shoulder surgery, Thorpe reportedly contracted an infection of potentially deadly methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) that will keep him from swimming competitively in the future. MRSA is an antibiotic-resistant strain of Staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus), a bacteria that can cause skin and soft tissue infections. Untreated, MRSA could lead to severe infection, coma, and even death. Learn What Simple Steps Can Prevent MRSA Infections » What makes Thorpe’s MRSA infection more frightening is that he contracted it at a hospital. These bacteria can prove resilient even in places that should be safe havens from serious infections. S. aureus infections are so wily that even seemingly hygienic habits like using antibacterial hand sanitizer may not protect you. In a recent study, researchers reported that certain antibacterial products containing the antimicrobial chemical triclosan may actually increase the risk of S. aureus—or staph—infection. Find Out What Every Parent Needs to Know About Bacterial Superbugs »

How Common Are Hospital-Acquired Infections? While hospitals are places you go to get treated for disease, consider that many different bacteria and viruses pass through hospitals each day on the skin and in the bodies of other patients. One in 25 hospital patients have at least one healthcare-associated infection (HAI), and in 2011, more than 700,000 people fell prey to HAIs, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . Three in 10 Americans naturally carry staph bacteria in their noses, where the organisms lie dormant unless they have the chance to enter the blood stream through an opening—a surgical wound, for example. Up to 85 percent of staph infections are caused by a patient’s own bacteria.