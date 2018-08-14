What is an open wound? An open wound is an injury involving an external or internal break in body tissue, usually involving the skin. Nearly everyone will experience an open wound at some point in their life. Most open wounds are minor and can be treated at home. Falls, accidents with sharp objects, and car accidents are the most common causes of open wounds. In the case of a serious accident, you should seek immediate medical care. This is especially true if there’s a lot of bleeding or if bleeding lasts for more than 20 minutes.

Are there different types of open wounds? There are four types of open wounds, which are classified depending on their cause. Abrasion An abrasion occurs when your skin rubs or scrapes against a rough or hard surface. Road rash is an example of an abrasion. There’s usually not a lot of bleeding, but the wound needs to be scrubbed and cleaned to avoid infection. Laceration A laceration is a deep cut or tearing of your skin. Accidents with knives, tools, and machinery are frequent causes of lacerations. In the case of deep lacerations, bleeding can be rapid and extensive. Puncture A puncture is a small hole caused by a long, pointy object, such as a nail or needle. Sometimes, a bullet can cause a puncture wound. Punctures may not bleed much, but these wounds can be deep enough to damage internal organs. If you have even a small puncture wound, visit your doctor to get a tetanus shot and prevent infection. Avulsion An avulsion is a partial or complete tearing away of skin and the tissue beneath. Avulsions usually occur during violent accidents, such as body-crushing accidents, explosions, and gunshots. They bleed heavily and rapidly.

How are open wounds treated? Some wounds may be treated at home and others may require a trip to your doctor for a medical approach. Home care for minor wounds Minor wounds can be treated at home. First, wash and disinfect the wound to remove all dirt and debris. Use direct pressure and elevation to control bleeding and swelling. When wrapping the wound, always use a sterile dressing or bandage. Very minor wounds may heal without a bandage. You’ll need to keep the wound clean and dry for five days. You should also make sure you get plenty of rest. Pain typically accompanies a wound. You can take acetaminophen (Tylenol) as directed on the package. Avoid products with aspirin since they can cause or prolong bleeding. Apply ice if you have bruising or swelling, and avoid picking at scabs. If you’re spending time outdoors, use a sunscreen that’s sun protection factor (SPF) 30 on the area until it’s completely healed. When to see a doctor Although you can treat some wounds at home, you should see a doctor if: an open wound is deeper than 1/2 inch

bleeding doesn’t stop with direct pressure

bleeding lasts longer than 20 minutes

bleeding is the result of a serious accident Medical treatments Your doctor may use different techniques to treat your open wound. After cleaning and possibly numbing the area, your doctor may close the wound using skin glue, sutures, or stitches. You may receive a tetanus shot if you have a puncture wound. Depending on the location of your wound and the potential for infection, your doctor may not close the wound and let it heal naturally. This is known as healing by secondary intention, meaning from the base of the wound to the superficial epidermis. This process may require you to pack your wound with gauze. Although the healing may not look pretty, it prevents infection and the formation of abscesses. Another treatment for an open wound includes pain medication. Your doctor may also prescribe penicillin or another antibiotic if there’s an infection or high risk for developing an infection. In some cases, you may need surgery. If a body part is severed, it should be brought to the hospital for possible reattachment. Wrap the body part in moist gauze and pack it in ice. When you leave the doctor’s office, you might have bandages and dressings. It’s important to wash your hands and work on a clean surface when changing bandages and dressings. Disinfect and dry the wound thoroughly before dressing it again. Dispose of old dressings and bandages in plastic bags.

Are there any complications from having an open wound? The main complication of an open wound is the risk for infection. Call your doctor immediately if you’ve had a puncture, deep laceration, or serious accident and you’re showing signs of significant bleeding or infection. Signs of hemorrhage include continuous bleeding that doesn’t respond to direct pressure. You may have an infection if the wound shows: an increase in drainage

thick green, yellow, or brown pus

pus with a foul odor Other signs of infection include: a fever of over 100.4°F (38°C) for more than four hours

a tender lump in your groin or armpit

a wound that isn’t healing Your doctor will drain or debride the wound and often prescribe an antibiotic if bacterial infection develops. In serious cases, you may need surgery to remove infected tissue and sometimes the surrounding tissue as well. Conditions that can develop from an open wound include: Lockjaw. This condition is caused by an infection from the bacteria that cause tetanus. It can cause muscle contractions in your jaw and neck.

This condition is caused by an infection from the bacteria that cause tetanus. It can cause muscle contractions in your jaw and neck. Necrotizing fasciitis. This is a severe soft tissue infection caused by a variety of bacteria including Clostridium and Streptococcus that can lead to tissue loss and sepsis.

This is a severe soft tissue infection caused by a variety of bacteria including Clostridium and Streptococcus that can lead to tissue loss and sepsis. Cellulitis. This is an infection of your skin that’s not in immediate contact with the wound.