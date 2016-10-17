Why it’s important A stroke, also known as a brain attack, occurs when blood flow to the brain stops, and the brain cells in the area begin to die. A stroke can affect the entire body. Acting fast can make a big difference for someone who’s having a stroke. The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) emphasizes that getting emergency help within an hour can prevent long-term disability or death. You may be reluctant to call emergency services if you aren’t sure whether someone’s having a stroke, but people who get treatment sooner have a major advantage. People who are treated with a blood clot-dissolving drug within 4.5 hours of symptoms have a greater chance of recovering without major disability, according to 2018 guidelines from the American Heart Association (AHA) and American Stroke Association (ASA). Some strokes may also require surgical treatment. The ability to recognize the signs and symptoms of a stroke can mean the difference between life and death. Read on to learn what they are.

Don’t wait to call for help What if you notice that someone is having just one of the warning signs for stroke? Maybe their face is drooping, but they can still walk and talk fine and there’s no weakness in their arms or legs. In a situation like this, it’s still important to act fast if there’s any chance you’re seeing the warning signs of a stroke. Speedy treatment can improve chances for full recovery. Call your local emergency services or get the person to a hospital right away. According to the American Heart Association (AHA), you don’t have to exhibit all of the warning signs to be having a stroke.

After you call emergency services After you call 911, check to see what time you first noticed the warning signs. The emergency crew can use this information to help determine the most helpful type of treatment. Certain types of medicine need to be administered within 3 to 4.5 hours of stroke symptoms to help prevent disability or death. According to the AHA and ASA guidelines, people who are experiencing stroke symptoms have a 24-hour window to receive treatment with mechanical clot removal. This treatment is also known as a mechanical thrombectomy. So, remember to think FAST, act quickly, and get emergency help if you notice any stroke warning signs.

Prepare for stroke You can prepare for stroke if you know you’re at risk for one. These steps include: educating family and friends about “FAST”

wearing medical identification jewelry for medical staff

keeping your updated medical history on hand

having emergency contacts listed on your phone

keeping a copy of your medications with you

teaching your children how to call for help Knowing the address of the hospital in your area that has a designated stroke center, if one with a center is available, is helpful.