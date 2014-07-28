Bone metastasis and prostate cancer About 80 percent of the time prostate cancer cells metastasize, or spread, they will spread to bones, such as the hip, spine, and pelvis bones. It can be by direct invasion or by traveling through your blood or lymphatic system. Metastatic prostate cancer is considered advanced prostate cancer. Once relocated, the cells begin to grow and form new tumors. This new growth is still classified as prostate cancer because the cancer first developed in the prostate. You may notice new or different symptoms once you have bone metastases. Having bone metastases will change your treatment options, prognosis, and outlook. As you begin to consider your next steps, it’s important to know that you have many options.

What’s the outlook? No cure for metastatic prostate cancer is currently available, but new therapies are extending life beyond what was possible a few years ago. In general, your long-term outlook and life expectancy will depend on factors like: age

overall health, including other conditions you have

the extent of the metastases

grade of the tumor

Gleason score

prostate specific antigen (PSA) levels

the types and response to treatments you receive Prostate cancer and treatments can affect men differently. Some treatments will be more effective for some people than others. Your doctor will be able to discuss your long-term outlook with you. This can be helpful when making plans for the future.

How is survival affected? A study by researchers in Denmark investigated the effect that bone metastasis had on survival rates for men with prostate cancer. The results are below: Advanced prostate cancer One-year survival Five-year survival without bone metastasis 87 percent 56 percent with bone metastasis 47 percent 3 percent with bone metastasis and skeletal-related events 40 percent less than 1 percent Skeletal-related events (SREs) refer to a complication of bone metastases. According to the Canadian Urological Association Journal , SREs are when bone metastases: cause spinal cord compression

cause bone fractures

require surgical treatment to the bone

Occurrence and mortality of prostate cancer in the United States Statistics about the long-term outlook for advanced prostate cancer may not be entirely accurate. The numbers available today don't reflect the newer treatment options. But the overall mortality rate for prostate cancer continues to drop as treatments advance.

How are bone metastases treated? There’s currently no cure for advanced prostate cancer with bone metastases. Treatment options for your condition will vary depending on your: age

stage

symptoms

where the cancer has spread

if any bones are broken or weakened

overall health Your doctors will work with you to determine the best treatment option for your prostate cancer and bone metastases. Treatments may be systemic (affecting the whole body) or local (focused in the bone). These include: androgen deprivation therapy (ADT), which works by decreasing testosterone levels and slowing cancer growth

hormonal therapies like abiraterone and enzalutamide

chemotherapy, often used after the body stops responding to hormone therapy

vaccines and immunotherapy such as Sipuleucel-T

radiation therapy

radiopharmaceuticals, such as Metastron or Xofigo

bisphosphonates, a group of drugs to reduce the risk of SREs and bring calcium levels down

denosumab, another option to reduce the risk of SREs

ablation technique, using a needle to destroy tumors with heat, cold, or electric currents

Where can you find out about new treatments? Clinical trials focus on finding new strategies for treating, preventing, and controlling certain diseases, including advanced prostate cancer. These studies also explore the effectiveness of various treatment options in different groups of people. Talk to your doctor for more information on clinical trials you may be eligible for. Researchers are always looking for participants.

What are the side effects of treatment? You may experience fatigue, hair loss, or mood changes. These are common side effects of bone metastases and cancer treatments. But side effects will vary depending on treatment and person. They can include: fever

nausea

vomiting

anemia

hot flashes

erectile dysfunction or decreased interest in sex

mood changes

swelling or tenderness in breast

weight gain

trouble with focus and memory Let your doctor know if you are having new symptoms. Pain can be treated, managed, or relieved. And as always, talk to your doctor before taking ibuprofen and other nonprescription drugs or supplements, especially if you’re already taking other medications. Bisphosphonate side effects A rare but serious complication of bisphosphonates is osteonecrosis of the jaw (ONJ). ONJ is when the jawbone loses blood supply and dies. There is no treatment for ONJ. It’s important to get a dental evaluation prior to starting these drugs. The biggest risk for developing ONJ is pre-existing cavities or decayed teeth. Bisphosphonates aren’t recommended for men with poor kidney function, but denousumab is safe to use if you have kidney disease. Managing bone pain and weakness Symptoms like nausea, hot flashes, and pain can usually be relieved with medication. Some people find that complimentary treatments like acupuncture or massage help manage side effects. Your doctor may also recommend orthopedic surgery to stabilize your bones, relieve pain, and help prevent bone fractures. Have you tried these remedies for hot flashes? »