During the final months of pregnancy, your baby gains the most weight. In fact, according to the American Pregnancy Association, a fetus weighs around 2 pounds at 27 weeks, 4 to 4 ½ pounds by 32 weeks, and grows up to between 6 ¾ pounds to 10 pounds, if you have a full-term delivery. Your baby will also grow an average of six more inches during the third trimester.

In addition to baby weight, your body will also gain weight from:

fluids

more blood

amniotic fluid

a larger uterus

the placenta

fat stores

All of these will add a few extra pounds. That’s one reason why doctors and midwives stress that women try not to gain too much weight during the first two trimesters of pregnancy.

While you certainly don’t want to lose weight during the third trimester, it’s also important not to give in to unhealthy food cravings and to be as active as possible. Doing both will help you prevent unnecessaryweight gain. The total amount of weight you should gain depends on how much you weighed pre-pregnancy. Complications of too much weight gain can show up during the third trimester, and may include: