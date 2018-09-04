The recommended treatment for preeclampsia during pregnancy is delivery of the baby. In most cases, this prevents the disease from progressing.

Delivery

If you’re at week 37 or later, your doctor may induce labor. At this point, the baby has developed enough and isn’t considered premature.

If you have preeclampsia prior to 37 weeks, your doctor will consider both your and your baby’s health in deciding the timing for your delivery. This depends on many factors, including your baby’s gestational age, whether or not labor has begun, and how severe the disease has become.

Delivery of the baby and placenta should resolve the condition.

Other treatments during pregnancy

In some cases, you may be given medications to help lower your blood pressure. You may also be given medications to prevent seizures, a possible complication of preeclampsia.

Your doctor may want to admit you to the hospital for more thorough monitoring. You might be given intravenous (IV) medications to lower your blood pressure or steroid injections to help your baby’s lungs develop quicker.

The management of preeclampsia is guided by whether the disease is considered mild or severe. The signs of severe preeclampsia include:

changes in the fetal heart rate that indicate distress

abdominal pain

seizures

impaired kidney or liver function

fluid in the lungs

You should see your doctor if you notice any abnormal signs or symptoms during your pregnancy. Your main concern should be your health and the health of your baby.

Treatments after delivery

Once the baby is delivered, preeclampsia symptoms should resolve. According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, most women will have normal blood pressure readings 48 hours after delivery.

Also, research has found that for most women with preeclampsia, the symptoms resolve and liver and kidney function return to normal within a few months.

However, in some cases, blood pressure can become elevated again a few days after delivery. For this reason, close follow-up care with your doctor and regular blood pressure checks are important even after delivery of your baby.

Although rare, preeclampsia can occur in the postpartum period following a normal pregnancy. Therefore, even after an uncomplicated pregnancy, you should see your doctor if you’ve recently had a baby and notice the symptoms noted above.