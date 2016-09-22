Round ligament pain is a pregnancy symptom that’s common during the second trimester. The pain might catch you off guard, but it’s considered a normal occurrence. There’s no reason for alarm.

Round ligaments are a pair of ligaments in your pelvis that hold your uterus in place. Some women don’t have problems with their round ligaments until they become pregnant. As the belly size increases during pregnancy, round ligaments stretch in response to the growth.

Nonpregnant women have thick and short round ligaments. But pregnancy can cause these ligaments to become long and taut. Round ligaments normally contract and loosen slowly. Pregnancy puts extra pressure and strain on your ligaments, so they can become tense, like an overextended rubber band.

Sudden, rapid movements can cause your ligaments to tighten too quickly and pull on nerve fibers. This action triggers sharp pain and discomfort.