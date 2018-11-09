Share on Pinterest The safety and long-term health effects of using e-cigarettes or other vaping products still aren’t well known. In September 2019, federal and state health authorities began investigating an outbreak of a severe lung disease associated with e-cigarettes and other vaping products . We’re closely monitoring the situation and will update our content as soon as more information is available.

Overview The use of marijuana for medicinal purposes has been a topic of controversy throughout the medical and political worlds for decades. While marijuana, also known as cannabis, has been used for thousands of years in healing and treatment, it’s currently illegal in many U.S. states. Regardless of its legal status, the question remains as to whether smoking marijuana is harmful to our lungs, especially for people living with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). In the last several years, many people with sensitive lungs have turned to vaping with the idea that it’s a safer smoking experience. But is vaping safer than smoking? Can people with COPD experience marijuana’s benefits from vapor?

The impact of smoking marijuana Share on Pinterest Marijuana doesn’t have the exact same negative effects as smoking cigarettes. However, most health experts still warn against smoking the drug. That’s because smoking marijuana can harm your lungs or worsen respiratory issues that already exist for you. Even though cannabis rarely contains nicotine, marijuana smoke does contain harmful chemicals. These chemicals include: airway irritants

tumor promoters, including carcinogens, which are cancer-causing substances Research shows that smoking marijuana also causes visible and microscopic injury to the large airways. This is associated with an increased likelihood of developing chronic bronchitis. The inhalation patterns when smoking marijuana are different than when smoking cigarettes. Studies have shown that marijuana smokers tend to take larger puffs, inhale more deeply, and hold their breath longer when compared to those who smoke cigarettes. The damage to the lungs from smoking marijuana, in which abnormal, large air sacs called bullae form and can rupture, may be the reason marijuana smokers are at risk for developing a pneumothorax, which is when air gets into the space outside the lungs and causes a collapsed lung. Marijuana smokers tend to have more cough, mucus, and wheezing in comparison to people who don’t smoke. Learn more about the effects of marijuana.

What the experts say about smoking “We know that smoking tobacco is very dangerous, leading to COPD or lung cancer. This has been proven beyond doubt,” says Jordan Tishler, MD, a medical cannabis specialist. “Of course, this leads to the concerns that smoking cannabis would do the same.” Alex Berezow, senior fellow of biomedical science at the American Council on Science and Health, agrees. “The only thing people should be putting in their lungs is oxygen. The reason cigarettes are dangerous isn’t because of the nicotine. The tar and other chemicals that cause emphysema or cancer make it so dangerous. Burning or inhaling is a bad idea. That’s why we will probably discover that marijuana is bad for your lungs, too.”

The impact of vaping marijuana An alternative method for taking in marijuana is through vaping. Vaping involves inhaling a liquid vapor through a vaporizer or e-cigarette. Although this method has made a splash in recent years being advertised as a “safer” way to smoke, it comes with its own set of risks. Research shows that vaporizers can release harmful chemicals into your system. Certain chemicals, such as ammonia, can negatively interact with your central nervous system (CNS). You also face other risks, such as aggravating asthma or causing bronchial spasms when vaping marijuana. The American Heart Association (AHA) has pushed for tougher regulations on selling e-cigarettes. These are similar in nature to vaporizers used for marijuana, and can greatly impact youth because of the potential cancer-causing substances they release. There’s still too little research to know the extent of the risk you face by vaping marijuana. Yet, it’s important to remember that vaporizers don’t protect you from the harmful effects of the chemicals breathed in. That means they can’t be regarded as safe to use, according to the ATS.

What the experts say about vaping If you do choose to vape, Dr. Tishler advises using the safest method possible. “Not all vaporizing is the same. I recommend vaporizing the whole cannabis flower. The little pen-shaped vaporizers that have become very fashionable and use cannabis oil should be avoided,” he says. “The cannabis in those devices is most often thinned with propylene glycol or polyethylene glycol. Neither of these are safe to heat and inhale. There are alternatives for patients who find loading a conventional vaporizer with ground cannabis is too much for them. I’d recommend looking into a pod-based device.”