Though marijuana, or cannabis, is commonly known as a recreational drug, it has been used as a medicine for thousands of years. Today, cannabis is not legal in many U.S. states, and only a handful allow nonmedical cannabis use.

Thirty-three U.S. states and Washington, D.C., have medical cannabis programs, while 11 states and D.C. allow cannabis for adult use.

The mind-altering ingredient in cannabis is THC, short for delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol. The amount of THC in cannabis varies and has been steadily increasing over the past few decades.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), the average THC content of confiscated samples was 3.7 percent in the 1990s. In 2013, it was 9.6 percent.

When THC enters the body, it attaches to and stimulates cannabinoid receptors in the brain. The stimulation of these receptors affects the body in various ways. Among its effects are reduced pain and inflammation, increased appetite, nausea, and insomnia.

Another chemical in marijuana that has beneficial health effects is CBD. This chemical is psychoactive, yet it’s non-impairing and non-euphoric, meaning it doesn’t produce the “high” that THC does.

In 2018, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Epidiolex, a cannabidiol (CBD)-based medication derived from the cannabis plant, to treat seizure disorders. It’s the first and only CBD medication to receive FDA approval.

CBD can also be turned into an oil for use as a healing salve. More research needs to be done into the effects of CBD.

Cannabis is a Schedule I drug, even in states where it’s legal medically. Healthcare providers can’t prescribe it, though they can write a recommendation or certify patients for its use. In some states, advanced practice nurses, or APRNs, can write the recommendation or certification.